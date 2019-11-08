LAPORTE — Times No. 1 Valparaiso coasted to a 38-0 halftime lead over LaPorte in Friday's Class 5A Sectional 9 final on the back of its run game and defense.
Tommy Burbee ran for 100 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Hayden Vinyard chipped in another 52 yards on the ground, and Matt Tomczak added 29 more and a score.
Cooper Jones took a fumble recovery 46 yards to the house, while Mason Maple scored on a 32-yard interception return. CJ Opperman found Antonio Osorio for an 8-yard touchdown, and Liam Shepherd nailed a 25-yard field goal. LaPorte committed four turnovers.
Valparaiso will kick off to start the second half.