LaPorte's Ryin Ott verbally commits to Purdue Fort Wayne; reunites with older sister

Ryin Ott has been playing a lot of board games with her family while quarantining, and Tuesday she decided to use her new hobby for a big announcement.

LaPorte's star guard verbally committed to Purdue Fort Wayne by writing "I'm ready to be a Don" on a Scrabble board.

"I sent it in a group text to all of the coaches," Ott said with a laugh. "And then there was a little paragraph saying that I verbally committed."

The junior also held Division I scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois, but she ultimately chose the Mastodons because of her older sister, Riley Ott. The two siblings played together for two seasons at LaPorte, and they're thrilled to do it again for another two years in the Horizon League.

"My family, they were really excited," Ryin Ott said. "Obviously, they won't have to go to two places or split up and go to two games."

Ryin Ott added that the coronavirus pandemic did not affect the timing of her commitment. The standout junior probably would have picked up a few more Division I scholarship offers this summer, but she's known for "a while" that Fort Wayne is where she wants to continue her basketball career and always planned to verbally commit in late May.