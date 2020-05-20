You are the owner of this article.
LaPorte's Ryin Ott verbally commits to Purdue Fort Wayne; reunites with older sister
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

LaPorte's Ryin Ott verbally commits to Purdue Fort Wayne; reunites with older sister

Ryin Ott has been playing a lot of board games with her family while quarantining, and Tuesday she decided to use her new hobby for a big announcement.

LaPorte's star guard verbally committed to Purdue Fort Wayne by writing "I'm ready to be a Don" on a Scrabble board.

"I sent it in a group text to all of the coaches," Ott said with a laugh. "And then there was a little paragraph saying that I verbally committed."

Ryin Ott -- Scrabble

LaPorte junior Ryin Ott verbally committed to Purdue Fort Wayne by using a Scrabble board.

The junior also held Division I scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois, but she ultimately chose the Mastodons because of her older sister, Riley Ott. The two siblings played together for two seasons at LaPorte, and they're thrilled to do it again for another two years in the Horizon League.

"My family, they were really excited," Ryin Ott said. "Obviously, they won't have to go to two places or split up and go to two games."

Ryin Ott added that the coronavirus pandemic did not affect the timing of her commitment. The standout junior probably would have picked up a few more Division I scholarship offers this summer, but she's known for "a while" that Fort Wayne is where she wants to continue her basketball career and always planned to verbally commit in late May.

Region standouts, Indiana Junior All-Stars weigh recruiting options during COVID-19 pandemic

One unique and perhaps positive wrinkle of the COVID-19 outbreak for Ryin and Riley Ott is that they've been able to extensively train together for the first time since high school. Although they can't get in the gym, they've kept busy by doing shooting and dribbling drills together on their driveway, as well as P90X workouts.

"We're back on our home court where it all started," said Riley Ott, who was named a 2019 Indiana All-Star. "So, it's kind of cool how it's come back full circle. Pushing each other to get better is something we always do, so that's one good thing about being home."

Ryin Ott led the way for the Slicers during a memorable 2019-20 campaign. The junior averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, and helped the program claim its 10th sectional title and first in three seasons.

As she prepares for her senior year, Ryin Ott will have to do so without Rob Walker. LaPorte's former girls basketball coach resigned in March and has moved to Arizona, where he will teach and coach.

Girls basketball notes: Ott evolves into leader for LaPorte

Former Mishawaka girls basketball coach and Jimtown star Sarah DeShone was hired to replace Walker in April. Even though she hasn't been able to conduct any team activities, DeShone has made a concerted effort to build a relationship with her new star player.

"I've talked to (Ryin Ott's) dad a lot, and I know that he's instilled some of those good qualities in her like, 'Hey, if something goes wrong in life or on the court, you can't overreact. You just have to take it as it is and keep working your tail off,'" said DeShone, who has gone on runs — while social distancing — with Ryin Ott. "That's the exact personality she's taken on, which has been kind of unique to see."

Ryin said she is eager to get back on the court for her senior year, especially considering how her junior season ended. The Slicers survived a late comeback from Munster to advance to a Class 4A regional championship against Penn.

However, after making two 3-pointers in the first quarter of the title game, Ott was accidentally elbowed in the throat in the second quarter by a Kingsmen player. The injury sidelined her for the rest of the game as the Slicers were eventually denied their first regional crown since 2001.

"I'm 15 points away from 1,000 points, and our first game is against Penn, actually," Ryin said. "Hopefully I can do that the first game. But I'm really excited because with the sectional we're in again, I think that we can win two years in a row, and I think we can make it far again in the regionals."

