Last hurrah: Gavit, Clark grateful to return to gridiron during final school year

HAMMOND — Augustine Vargas Jr. didn't plan on giving a speech, but when the opportunity presented itself, he seized the moment.
"I was just sitting there thinking, 'Why not?'" Vargas said. "I was always raised to speak my mind and to speak for what you believe in."
Gavit's senior linebacker and tight end attended the School City of Hammond's school board meeting Tuesday and spoke directly from his heart in hopes of saving his final prep campaign and the last football season in school history.
The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-21 school year, and the only two traditional public high schools left in Hammond will be Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building.
In Vargas' mind, he had nothing to lose but everything to gain by voicing his opinion. To the senior's surprise, fall contact sports were reinstated just moments after he spoke. The School City of Hammond originally canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everyone is ready to go," Vargas said. "We really want to close out Gavit with a bang, and we all fully understand that this is Gavit's last ride. And then for the seniors, and me personally, we all know that this is our last ride no matter. This is special for us, and it means a lot."
'I'm just as surprised as anybody else': Hammond reinstates fall contact sports after pandemic-driven cancellation
Gavit began football practice Thursday, and according to the school's prep sports website, the team will open its season Oct. 2 at Clark in Week 7. After facing the Pioneers, the Gladiators will then host Hammond and Morton in Week 8 and Week 9, respectively. All of these games are scheduled on Fridays, but they could be moved to Saturdays depending on referee availability, according to Gavit's athletics website.
Rounding out the rest of the Hammond schools' schedules, Morton coach Mac Mishler said his team is slated to host Hammond and Clark in Week 7 and Week 8, respectively.
Hammond coach Rob Gardner confirmed that his squad will face Clark on the road in Week 9, which will serve as an alumni appreciation night for both programs.
"I think this will be very important for our alumni and the Wildcats community," Gardner said. "They deserve it, and I think it's going to be fun for everyone."
Gladiators coach DJ Silvas, a 1997 Gavit graduate and former player, said it was tough to watch other teams around the Region compete while the Hammond programs weren't allowed. As he prepares to lead his team through this abbreviated season, Silvas admitted that it will be a tall task for Gavit to get back into gear. However, he'll gladly accept the challenge in order to give his alma mater one last hurrah on the gridiron.
"It definitely feels weird saying that I'm the last (football) coach at the school, but it's exciting," Silvas said. "We had so much more planned for the season, but even with such a short notice we'll still try to do something with our alumni and to recognize the school's history."
Clark also started football practice Thursday, and Pioneers coach Nathan Miller said his players are eager to compete under the bright lights.
When the School City of Hammond initially canceled fall contact sports, Miller remembers the devastation his athletes felt, especially his seniors. Since that decision was overturned, the Pioneers' anguish has been replaced with gratitude as they look to send their school off on a high note.
"We're definitely going to try to make the weeks we have available to us as special as possible," Miller said. "We'll have a chance to compete against the other Hammond schools and maybe to go out on top that way, and then we'll see if we can make something happen in sectionals. That would be pretty awesome considering that last week we didn't even have a season."
Aaron Huerta, a senior linebacker and offensive lineman at Clark, found out via social media that his final prep season had been salvaged. He isn't sure what will be going through his head when he finally takes the field in the Pioneers' season opener, but one thing is for certain.
The senior won't waste any time making his presence felt.
"I'm just ready to pop somebody, honestly," Huerta said with a laugh. "I've really missed that."
Gallery: Clark at Whiting football
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.