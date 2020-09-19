Last hurrah: Gavit, Clark grateful to return to gridiron during final school year

Gavit began football practice Thursday, and according to the school's prep sports website, the team will open its season Oct. 2 at Clark in Week 7. After facing the Pioneers, the Gladiators will then host Hammond and Morton in Week 8 and Week 9, respectively. All of these games are scheduled on Fridays, but they could be moved to Saturdays depending on referee availability, according to Gavit's athletics website.

Rounding out the rest of the Hammond schools' schedules, Morton coach Mac Mishler said his team is slated to host Hammond and Clark in Week 7 and Week 8, respectively.

Hammond coach Rob Gardner confirmed that his squad will face Clark on the road in Week 9, which will serve as an alumni appreciation night for both programs.

"I think this will be very important for our alumni and the Wildcats community," Gardner said. "They deserve it, and I think it's going to be fun for everyone."

Gladiators coach DJ Silvas, a 1997 Gavit graduate and former player, said it was tough to watch other teams around the Region compete while the Hammond programs weren't allowed. As he prepares to lead his team through this abbreviated season, Silvas admitted that it will be a tall task for Gavit to get back into gear. However, he'll gladly accept the challenge in order to give his alma mater one last hurrah on the gridiron.