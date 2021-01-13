Lighthouse star Trinity Barnes eclipses 1,000 points

Lighthouse, which is on a four-game losing streak, has been limited to nine contests this season due to coronavirus issues within their opponents' programs.

Lions coach Tim Mays hopes that his team can remain healthy and use Barnes' achievement as a stepping stone for the latter stage of the regular season and postseason.

"I remember when I first met her in middle school (at Portage Christian) because my kids and Trinity all went to the same middle school. That's when I got introduced to her and her dad," Mays said. "Just to see her growth and commitment to the game of basketball, seeing her (eclipse 1,000 points) was like icing on the cake because she works so hard."

Stepping it up

South Central is one of the most balanced teams in the Region. The Satellites had three players averaging double figures in scoring ahead of their road game against Knox on Tuesday, including Olivia Marks.

The sophomore forward is averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, compared to 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a freshman.

South Central coach Wes Bucher anticipated that Marks would return as a better player, and it didn't take long for him to receive confirmation of that.