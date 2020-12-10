Lilly Stoddard's last-second block lifts Crown Point past Penn

Last season, the Bulldogs' undefeated campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 42-41 loss to Penn in a Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal.

Stoddard said she and her teammates were thrilled to get a bit of revenge in a budding rivalry with Penn. Over the last three seasons, the two programs have met four times and those contests have been decided by a combined 22 points.

Crown Point has earned three victories during those matchups, and Stoddard looks forward to facing the Kingsmen again when it matters most.

"They're a really good team, and they're all pretty athletic, so every time we play them, I know it's going to be a good game," Stoddard said. "It was definitely a great feeling to pull out the win, and I'm sure we're going to see them again in the postseason."

Last week, Penn was ranked as the No. 1 team in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, while the Bulldogs came in at No. 3. Despite losing to Crown Point on Dec. 5, the Kingsmen still retained their No. 1 ranking this week as the Bulldogs climbed to No. 2.

Seibert and Stoddard both said they don't focus too much on rankings and are more concerned with Crown Point's performance and growth on the court.