Lilly Stoddard's last-second block lifts Crown Point past Penn
Girls basketball | Notes

Lilly Stoddard's last-second block lifts Crown Point past Penn

West Side at Crown Point girls basketball (Penn)

Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, right, is guarded by West Side's Exsencia Cloma on Nov. 9, 2019. Stoddard helped the Bulldogs remain unbeaten with a last-second block against Penn on Dec. 5.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Lilly Stoddard had already recorded six blocks.

It was the seventh rejection that proved to be the most important.

In the closing seconds of yet another tight matchup with Penn, Crown Point's 6-foot-4 forward swatted a running right-handed shot by Kingsmen guard Grace Schutt to seal the Bulldogs' 44-42 home victory Dec. 5.

The Purdue commit fell to the floor as the final buzzer sounded, while the rest of her teammates jumped for joy.

"I was actually on the ground when everybody else was celebrating, but they all lifted me up. They're great teammates," Stoddard said. "The entire game they just funneled everybody into me, which helped me get blocks."

In addition to Stoddard's seven blocks, which were one shy of tying her career high, she also had five points, 15 rebounds and one steal.

Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said Stoddard, who is ranked as No. 58 junior in the country by ESPN, had even more of an impact than her gaudy stats would suggest.

"She was dominant," Seibert said. "She had seven blocked shots, but that doesn't even count the ones that she altered or made them redirect and miss. To have a player like her be able to affect the game in that way, it really gives us such an advantage out on the floor."

Last season, the Bulldogs' undefeated campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 42-41 loss to Penn in a Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal.

Stoddard said she and her teammates were thrilled to get a bit of revenge in a budding rivalry with Penn. Over the last three seasons, the two programs have met four times and those contests have been decided by a combined 22 points.

Crown Point has earned three victories during those matchups, and Stoddard looks forward to facing the Kingsmen again when it matters most.

"They're a really good team, and they're all pretty athletic, so every time we play them, I know it's going to be a good game," Stoddard said. "It was definitely a great feeling to pull out the win, and I'm sure we're going to see them again in the postseason."

Last week, Penn was ranked as the No. 1 team in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, while the Bulldogs came in at No. 3. Despite losing to Crown Point on Dec. 5, the Kingsmen still retained their No. 1 ranking this week as the Bulldogs climbed to No. 2.

Seibert and Stoddard both said they don't focus too much on rankings and are more concerned with Crown Point's performance and growth on the court.

One player who has taken a step forward this year, aside from Stoddard and star guard Jessica Carrothers, is junior guard Alyvia Santiago. She scored nine points against Penn, including a crucial 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Stoddard believes an outing like that from Santiago bodes well for the Bulldogs' future.

"It should definitely help us down the road," Stoddard said. "You can definitely see her confidence going up."

Sophomore star

Kouts coach Ron Kobza, who has been at the helm for 13 seasons, didn't hold back when discussing his team's leader, Ally Capouch.

"After her freshman season last year, I think she is probably the best freshman I've ever coached," Kobza said. "She's picked up right where she left off now that she's in her sophomore season."

The Fillies' star guard was averaging 24.4 points per game entering Thursday's home matchup with Kankakee Valley, compared to 15.0 points per game last season.

Capouch, who missed Kouts' second and third games of the season while quarantining for possible COVID-19 exposure, is grateful to be back on the hardwood as her dedication continues to pay off.

Ally Capouch -- Kouts

Kouts' Ally Capouch, right, was averaging 24.4 points per game entering Thursday's home game against Kankakee Valley.

Leading up to her sophomore campaign, Capouch spent countless hours fine-tuning her jump shot. So far, she has drained 40% of her 3-point attempts (26 of 65) and 88% of her free-throw attempts (22 of 25).

"I just try to make my open looks, but I'm also looking for my teammates," Capouch said. "Once I pass it to my teammates, (the defense) has to layoff me, which can lead to an open shot them or me."

Capouch said her passion for basketball was developed because of her dad, Chris, and her older brother, Mason, who hardly let her win as a youngster.

Now, with the help of a growth spurt, the 5-foot-10 guard can hold her own against her loved ones and the rest of the Region, as evidenced by her season-high 32 points in a 66-57 victory at Oregon-Davis on Nov. 21.

In that contest, Capouch nailed a season-high eight 3-pointers.

"My dad and my brother made me a very competitive person, so I gotta win," Capouch said. "They don't take it easy on me, so I don't take it easy on anyone else."

The Times Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top girls basketball teams with records through Wednesday's games. NR = not ranked

1. Crown Point 6-0 (1)

2. Michigan City 7-0 (3)

3. Andrean 5-0 (4)

4. Chesterton 5-1 (2)

5. Merrillville 4-3 (7)

6. Lake Central 4-4 (5)

7. Portage 2-3 (6)

8. LaPorte 2-4 (8)

9. Morgan Township 6-2 (9)

10. Valparaiso 3-1 (NR)

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

