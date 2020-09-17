Logan Lockhart steps up, John Hofer returns for Valparaiso

"Honestly, we have a lot of seniors playing, so I've just been relying on them," Lockhart said. "They help me through everything, and it's just easier to play with people that know what they're doing."

One of those seniors Lockhart praised is John Hofer. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound right tackle and Western Michigan recruit missed Valparaiso's first game against Penn because he was in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Hofer livestreamed the Vikings' season-opening win, and although he was thrilled, the senior admitted that it was a bittersweet moment. He wanted nothing more than to be on the field with his team, and in Week 3 against LaPorte he finally made his season debut.

That game felt different than any other one he's been a part of.

"It was absolutely amazing, just being able to go back and compete with the team and just to be getting this last ride with our guys," Hofer said. "We don't know what tomorrow's going to hold, so we're just taking it day-by-day."

Lockhart, who is also a member of the Valparaiso baseball team, knows firsthand the disappointment Hofer felt while he was in quarantine because Lockhart went through an even tougher situation in the spring.