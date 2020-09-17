Logan Lockhart steps up, John Hofer returns for Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Logan Lockhart didn't expect to be in this position, but the junior has made the most of his opportunities.
"It starts with his preparation," Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. "There are some backup quarterbacks in every conference and on every team that know their (role) but never fully appreciate the magnitude of, 'I'm the next guy up.' He appreciates that, and that's a testament to him and how he's prepared."
Coming into this season, transfer senior Maximus Grimes had earned the starting job under center. But after Grimes went down with an injury in the second quarter of the Vikings' season opener at Penn, Marshall said Lockhart was "throw in the fire" as one of the team's new leaders.
By the end of the game, the junior proved that he can handle the pressure.
Lockhart led Valparaiso on an 82-yard game-winning drive that was capped off a 37-yard field goal from senior kicker Liam Shepherd with less than 10 seconds left in contest. He finished the day 13-of-28 passing for 141 yards in the Vikings' dramatic 17-16 win and hasn't looked back.
In the team's next game at home against LaPorte in Week 3, Lockhart went 5-of-9 passing for 156 yards and one touchdown in his first career start. The Vikings rolled past the Slicers for a 37-7 victory, and Lockhart credited all of his success to coaches and teammates.
"Honestly, we have a lot of seniors playing, so I've just been relying on them," Lockhart said. "They help me through everything, and it's just easier to play with people that know what they're doing."
One of those seniors Lockhart praised is John Hofer. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound right tackle and Western Michigan recruit missed Valparaiso's first game against Penn because he was in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
Hofer livestreamed the Vikings' season-opening win, and although he was thrilled, the senior admitted that it was a bittersweet moment. He wanted nothing more than to be on the field with his team, and in Week 3 against LaPorte he finally made his season debut.
That game felt different than any other one he's been a part of.
"It was absolutely amazing, just being able to go back and compete with the team and just to be getting this last ride with our guys," Hofer said. "We don't know what tomorrow's going to hold, so we're just taking it day-by-day."
Lockhart, who is also a member of the Valparaiso baseball team, knows firsthand the disappointment Hofer felt while he was in quarantine because Lockhart went through an even tougher situation in the spring.
When the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2, Lockhart didn't just miss a game. He lost an entire season.
"I was thinking to myself, 'There's no way we're playing football,'" Lockhart said. "So honestly, sports coming back is incredible. It was pretty hard to get through quarantine without doing anything."
Griffith and Michigan City canceled their games against Valparaiso in Week 2 and Week 4, respectively, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which are stark reminders of how unpredictable this season may be.
After a week off, Marshall didn't disclose whether Lockart will start again Friday at home against Chesterton and described Grimes as "week to week."
However, regardless of who he's blocking for, Hofer is confident that his team won't take any opportunity to play for granted.
"Every day we need to come in focused and ready to compete, especially with the times that we're living in," Hofer said. "We need to know that every day could be our last day, so when you get done with practice or a game, you need to be able to look at yourself and say that you gave everything you can."
