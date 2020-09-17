Lowell cancels football game against Hobart due to positive COVID-19 test

Lowell and Hobart will not square off on the gridiron Friday.
Red Devils athletic director Patti McCormack announced in a press release Thursday that her school's Week 5 Northwest Crossroads Conference game has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Late (Thursday), Lowell High School was informed of a positive case within the varsity football team," McCormack stated in the release. "Contact tracing resulted in 15 members of the team being quarantined effective (Thursday). Additionally five members were already in quarantine. A decision was made that Lowell could not safely field a varsity team for this week's game versus Hobart."
Lowell also shared the news via its prep athletics website.
"Currently this is the ONLY game that has been canceled," the school stated. "A decision will be made on a week-by-week basis determined by player availability."
This is the second consecutive week that a Region football game has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Michigan City canceled its home game last week against Valparaiso in Week 4 and its road game Friday against Merrillville in Week 5 due to one of the Wolves' coaches testing positive for COVID-19. The team had to undergo a 14-day quarantine and will return to the field in Week 6 to host Lake Central.
Hobart football coach Craig Osika said he was disappointed with the news but not completely surprised because of the fluidity of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the Brickies canceled their preseason scrimmage at home against Valparaiso due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Obviously, its not fun to find this out on Thursday, which really doesn't give you much of a chance to try to schedule another game," Osika said. "You put in a good amount of preparation and to not have the opportunity to play Lowell, a good rival, it stinks. ... But we knew coming into this that the chances of us playing all nine (regular-season) games this year was probably very minimal."
Hobart is 3-1 this season, and Lowell is 4-0. The Brickies and Red Devils are slated to host Andean and Kankakee Valley, respectively, in Week 6.
"While both the Brickies and the Red Devils are disappointed in not playing (Friday), as members of the NCC, this decision was made for the safety of ALL players," McCormack stated in the release.
As Lowell and Hobart hit the brakes, Lake Ridge Schools, featuring Calumet, and the School City of Hammond, which includes Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton, decided to resume fall contact sports on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The Warriors will open their season in Week 7 at home against Lake Station.
