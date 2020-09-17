 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lowell cancels football game against Hobart due to positive COVID-19 test
alert top story urgent
Prep football

Lowell cancels football game against Hobart due to positive COVID-19 test

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock (Lowell/Hobart canceled)

Lowell canceled its Friday night football game against Hobart.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

Lowell and Hobart will not square off on the gridiron Friday.

Red Devils athletic director Patti McCormack announced in a press release Thursday that her school's Week 5 Northwest Crossroads Conference game has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Late (Thursday), Lowell High School was informed of a positive case within the varsity football team," McCormack stated in the release. "Contact tracing resulted in 15 members of the team being quarantined effective (Thursday). Additionally five members were already in quarantine. A decision was made that Lowell could not safely field a varsity team for this week's game versus Hobart."

Lowell also shared the news via its prep athletics website.

"Currently this is the ONLY game that has been canceled," the school stated. "A decision will be made on a week-by-week basis determined by player availability."

This is the second consecutive week that a Region football game has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Michigan City canceled its home game last week against Valparaiso in Week 4 and its road game Friday against Merrillville in Week 5 due to one of the Wolves' coaches testing positive for COVID-19. The team had to undergo a 14-day quarantine and will return to the field in Week 6 to host Lake Central.

Hobart football coach Craig Osika said he was disappointed with the news but not completely surprised because of the fluidity of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the Brickies canceled their preseason scrimmage at home against Valparaiso due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Obviously, its not fun to find this out on Thursday, which really doesn't give you much of a chance to try to schedule another game," Osika said. "You put in a good amount of preparation and to not have the opportunity to play Lowell, a good rival, it stinks. ... But we knew coming into this that the chances of us playing all nine (regular-season) games this year was probably very minimal."

Hobart is 3-1 this season, and Lowell is 4-0. The Brickies and Red Devils are slated to host Andean and Kankakee Valley, respectively, in Week 6.

"While both the Brickies and the Red Devils are disappointed in not playing (Friday), as members of the NCC, this decision was made for the safety of ALL players," McCormack stated in the release.

As Lowell and Hobart hit the brakes, Lake Ridge Schools, featuring Calumet, and the School City of Hammond, which includes Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton, decided to resume fall contact sports on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The Warriors will open their season in Week 7 at home against Lake Station.

Gallery: 4A football sectional final: Lowell vs. Hobart

+23 Gallery: 4A football sectional final: Lowell vs. Hobart

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts