Lowell cancels football game against Hobart due to positive COVID-19 test

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lowell and Hobart will not square off on the gridiron Friday.

Red Devils athletic director Patti McCormack announced in a press release Thursday that her school's Week 5 Northwest Crossroads Conference game has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Late (Thursday), Lowell High School was informed of a positive case within the varsity football team," McCormack stated in the release. "Contact tracing resulted in 15 members of the team being quarantined effective (Thursday). Additionally five members were already in quarantine. A decision was made that Lowell could not safely field a varsity team for this week's game versus Hobart."

Lowell also shared the news via its prep athletics website.

"Currently this is the ONLY game that has been canceled," the school stated. "A decision will be made on a week-by-week basis determined by player availability."

This is the second consecutive week that a Region football game has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Michigan City canceled its home game last week against Valparaiso in Week 4 and its road game Friday against Merrillville in Week 5 due to one of the Wolves' coaches testing positive for COVID-19. The team had to undergo a 14-day quarantine and will return to the field in Week 6 to host Lake Central.