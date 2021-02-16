Christopher Mantis passes family friend to become Lowell's all-time leading scorer

"I thought my son (Jordan) would be the one to break my record in basketball because when he was little, that's what we were doing, but then he flipped the script to football," Jusevitch said. "So for Christopher to break it, it's the closest thing to basically having my own son do it.

"I sent Christopher a text after he broke it and said, 'At least we get to keep it close to the family.'"

The tight bond Mantis and Jusevitch share is the byproduct of another close relationship Jusevitch has with Mantis' stepdad, Troy Huseman. The two of them played basketball together at Lowell, with Huseman graduating two years after Jusevitch did in 1991.

In the decades since then, they've essentially become brothers. Jusevitch served as Huseman's best man when he married Mantis' mother, Annette, in 2004, and their two families spend holidays together.

Huseman, now an assistant coach at his alma mater, said it's been a blessing to see two historic careers — by two people he loves — unfold right in front of him.

"When (Mantis) finally did it and it sunk in, it was like, 'Wow, our best friend is the one passing the torch to Christopher. How cool is that?'" Huseman said.

