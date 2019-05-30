Running is an individual sport, but sometimes it’s better with a friend.
Lowell senior Dustin Hudak and junior Gabriel Sanchez can look to each other for a familiar face in the 800-meter run at Friday’s state track meet in Bloomington. They’ll also run with the Red Devils’ 4x400 relay team.
“We’re always pushing each other to get better and it just gives you that sense of comfort in the race,” Hudak said. “When I look around and I feel Gabe on my shoulder, I know it’s just like any other workout.”
“Running by myself kind of sucks sometimes. You’re alone battling through the pain,” Sanchez added. “With Dustin there, in races and in practice, it definitely helps boost the hype of the event and the morale of just running, in general. It just makes it better and fun.”
Hudak is seeded second in the 800 with a seed time of 1 minute, 52.88 seconds. Sanchez is right behind him at 1:53.33.
“Dustin is 6-4 and Gabe might be 5-8,” coach Jake Rakoczy said. “The one thing they have in common is they’re both fast, and not just distance fast. They both possess sprinting speed, which is not something every kid that lines up to run the 800 or the 1,600 has. As athletes, they’re explosive.”
Onlookers will be focused on Cathedral senior Cole Hocker, a cross country state and national champion who is committed to Oregon. Sanchez finished second to Hocker in the state cross country meet in October.
“Obviously, everybody knows who that is, winning nationals, going to Oregon,” Hudak said. “Nobody in the state of Indiana expected anything out of me. Gabe, maybe, because he got second in cross country. But nobody expected us to be really doing anything big. So, I feel like tomorrow is really a pressure-free situation.”
Hocker’s seed time is 1:51.75, but he’s in both the 800 and 1,600 runs Friday.
“We know what we can do as runners and we know Cole’s going to go out there and run something pretty fast,” Sanchez said. “I feel like we can compete with him, especially after he’s coming off the mile and we have fresh legs. I think we’re pretty confident we can put up a nice battle.”
Hudak has been to the state championship meet three times and Sanchez twice before with the Red Devils' 4x800 relay teams.
“Going to a regular dual meet, as opposed to the state meet, there’s a big difference,” Hudak said. “I feel like having been there before and being with my teammates again this year, I feel like we’re ready to show out this year.”
Hudak also plays basketball and looks it. He’s grown six inches since his freshman year and it made sense to run middle distance.
“Sophomore year track, I was injured over half the season. It was tough. I always knew that I had this other level in me that I was never able to get out,” Hudak said. “I really feel like this is platform where I can finally show people what I’m made of, what we’ve been working for these past few years.”
Sanchez had a different path to the 800. His cross country success didn’t seem to translate to the distance races in track. Coaches moved him to the 1,600, 800 and 400 runs during this season.
“As good as he is at running far, with his speed and explosiveness it just kind of made sense,” Rakoczy said. “We just kind of let him run where he seemed to fit.”
Sanchez hope he sits atop the podium Friday. And he hopes he’s not alone as a medalist.
“A state title, that’d be crazy. Coming off the cross country second place and beating the guy who beat me, I’d be so excited,” he said. “I’m excited to come out and race with my boy.”