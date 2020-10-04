Joseph Heuers big-play ability lifts Lowell

Heuer finished the night with 201 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. He now has 751 yards on 126 carries and 10 TDs for the season.

“There were great blocks all year,” Heuer said.

Senior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich said Heuer is such a weapon with the big plays.

“The kid is so consistent with doing that, he’s just an all-around playmaker,” he said. “That really gets everyone going, even our fans. Once we get that momentum, there’s really nothing that can stop us after that.

“He’s so smart and aware of everything going on in the game, and he’s quick too. He’s got decent size to him, so he uses his weight to his ability. I’m 110% confident with the guys I’ve got on and off the field, especially with 21 (Heuer) back there. Sometimes if I don’t see something, he’ll tell me something that’s going to happen or something that he sees. So it’s really nice having him back there.”

Stojancevich did his part, throwing for 107 and two TD strikes to Michael Eriks of 80 and 23 yards.

“They were stacking the box over and over again,” he said. “After a time we just realized we could pass the ball on them. I have to give it to the guys up front for giving us time to make that happen.”