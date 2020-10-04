Joseph Heuers big-play ability lifts Lowell

HIGHLAND — Joseph Heuer has a knack for making big plays, and his playmaking ability was on display Friday.
After Lowell’s dominating 27-7 victory at Highland in a Northwest Crossroads Conference battle, coach Keith Kilmer admitted the Red Devils have the big-play capability they’ve been missing the past couple of seasons.
On Lowell’s first play from scrimmage Heuer raced around the right side for an 81-yard touchdown jaunt to give the Red Devils a quick 6-0 advantage. He later added a 3-yard burst as Lowell led 20-7 at the half over Highland (3-3, 1-2).
All this came after the speedster ignited the Devils (1-5, 1-1) with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown and a game-clinching 59-yard TD run last week at Kankakee Valley.
“That’s what you want out of your tailback,” Kilmer said. “That’s something we’ve missed, I should say the last two or three years, we haven’t seen those big plays. I think last year our longest play from scrimmage run play was like 28 yards. So to have that kid who can get out and take one to the house every once in a while, that’s one of our offensive goals is to have one explosive play over 50 (yards).”
Heuer just shrugs and thanks his offensive line.
“The hole opened up a small cutback lane,” he said. “I think I ran into one of my lineman and bounced off him, and then all green.”
Heuer finished the night with 201 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. He now has 751 yards on 126 carries and 10 TDs for the season.
“There were great blocks all year,” Heuer said.
Senior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich said Heuer is such a weapon with the big plays.
“The kid is so consistent with doing that, he’s just an all-around playmaker,” he said. “That really gets everyone going, even our fans. Once we get that momentum, there’s really nothing that can stop us after that.
“He’s so smart and aware of everything going on in the game, and he’s quick too. He’s got decent size to him, so he uses his weight to his ability. I’m 110% confident with the guys I’ve got on and off the field, especially with 21 (Heuer) back there. Sometimes if I don’t see something, he’ll tell me something that’s going to happen or something that he sees. So it’s really nice having him back there.”
Stojancevich did his part, throwing for 107 and two TD strikes to Michael Eriks of 80 and 23 yards.
“They were stacking the box over and over again,” he said. “After a time we just realized we could pass the ball on them. I have to give it to the guys up front for giving us time to make that happen.”
Heuer said he’s been running the football since he was in kindergarten. It has paid off this season for the 5-foot-7, 170 pound dynamo.
“Joe, throughout the last six weeks has proven he’s our No. 1 guy and we’re going to hand him the ball 15 to 20 times a game,” Kilmer said. “That opening play kind of set the tone, and off we went.”
Heuer has quietly accepted his featured role.
“I’m very lucky and very blessed to be the No. 1,” he said.
He credits this year’s success to the team’s hard work and dedication throughout each week.
“What you see on the game field is what happens on the practice field,” Heuer said.
