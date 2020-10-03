Lowell forfeits five football games due to an ineligible player

LOWELL — Lowell has played six football games this year, winning them all, but only one of those victories will count.

On Friday morning, the Red Devils announced in a press release that they had unknowingly allowed an ineligible athlete to compete during their first five games of the season. They did not disclose who the athlete is.

Due to this mistake, the program has forfeited its wins against Crown Point in Week 1, Portage in Week 2, Wheeler in Week 3, Griffith in Week 4 and Kankakee Valley in Week 6.

Lowell canceled its home game against Hobart in Week 5 because one of the Red Devils' players tested positive for COVID-19.

"The failure to notice the player's ineligibility was an oversight," Lowell stated in the release. "A thorough review of our process to determine eligibility has already occurred, and a plan has been developed to ensure oversights will not happen again."

Instead of being 6-0, the Red Devils are now 1-5. Lowell's lone victory is its 27-7 road win over Highland on Friday evening, which occurred after the school was made aware of its ineligibility issue.

Crown Point improves to 4-2, Portage is 3-4, Wheeler is 6-1, Griffith is 4-1 and Kankakee Valley is 6-1.