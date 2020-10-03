 Skip to main content
Lowell forfeits five football games due to an ineligible player
PREP FOOTBALL

Football stock (forfeit)

Lowell has forfeited its first five games of the season.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

LOWELL — Lowell has played six football games this year, winning them all, but only one of those victories will count.

On Friday morning, the Red Devils announced in a press release that they had unknowingly allowed an ineligible athlete to compete during their first five games of the season. They did not disclose who the athlete is.

Due to this mistake, the program has forfeited its wins against Crown Point in Week 1, Portage in Week 2, Wheeler in Week 3, Griffith in Week 4 and Kankakee Valley in Week 6.

Lowell canceled its home game against Hobart in Week 5 because one of the Red Devils' players tested positive for COVID-19.

"The failure to notice the player's ineligibility was an oversight," Lowell stated in the release. "A thorough review of our process to determine eligibility has already occurred, and a plan has been developed to ensure oversights will not happen again."

Instead of being 6-0, the Red Devils are now 1-5. Lowell's lone victory is its 27-7 road win over Highland on Friday evening, which occurred after the school was made aware of its ineligibility issue.

Crown Point improves to 4-2, Portage is 3-4, Wheeler is 6-1, Griffith is 4-1 and Kankakee Valley is 6-1.

"After coach (Keith) Kilmer notified his players, as well as parents of football team members, Lowell High School self-reported the by-law violation to school administration and to the commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association," Lowell wrote in the release.

Despite the forfeiture, the Red Devils could still earn a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title by beating Munster at home in Week 8 and Andrean on the road in Week 9.

"We apologize to our players, parents and community members for this disappointing occurrence," Lowell stated in the release. "We pledge to improve our dedication to running a football program that makes everyone proud to be a Red Devil."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

