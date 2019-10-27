LOWELL — As Joey Heuer walked off the field on Friday night following Lowell’s 63-0 win over West Side, one of Lowell’s defensive coaches shouted that he’d miss the sophomore next week.
Heuer isn’t leaving the team, just switching sides of the ball. Once a starting middle linebacker, Heuer was pressed into service on offense on Friday night as the Red Devils searched for a healthy running back.
They may have found one after Heuer ripped off a career-high 114 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries.
“Injuries happen and it was my opportunity to step up for the team,” Heuer said. “My job is to always be ready for whatever the coaches need me to do.”
Lowell coach Keith Kilmer has been shuffling in running backs all season. At various points of the year the Red Devils have been led by Jacob Chandler (321 rushing yards), Ryan Marx (316), Jeff Wallis (238) and Adam Bank (214). Marx was out with an injury on Friday night and some of Lowell’s other backs have been slowly returning to the lineup.
“We have depth at running back, but we’re still trying to find that guy that can give us 20-25 carries a game,” Kilmer said. “We’ve been inconsistent the last couple weeks. It was the ‘next man up’ mentality.”
Heuer has been, at best, the fourth string running back for much of the year. That’s if he was even considered part of the conversation. Heuer came into the game with just four carries for eight yards this season.
None of that mattered on Friday night as the sophomore repeatedly marched down the field.
“I don’t view myself (as fourth string),” Heuer said. “We all support each other. It’s a brotherhood. All running backs love each other.”
Heuer has been no stranger to the end zone this season, having returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Much like his approach to running back kicks, Heuer just searched for an opening to run through on Friday night and the Lowell offensive line did much of the heavy lifting.
Heuer equaled his season rushing total on his first carry of the game and then delivered his crowning moment two plays later when he ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run straight down the center of the field.
“We’ve been working hard together all week,” Heuer said. “I asked them to ‘just give me a second.’ I saw the hole and I just pushed through. The line gave me great gaps all night.”
Chandler and Bank both got some time at running back long after the game was decided on Friday and it remains to be seen how Kilmer will juggle the running backs for next week’s Class 4A sectional semifinal contest at Griffith.
“We made a choice this week and we went with (Heuer),” Kilmer said. “It was his turn and he embraced the opportunity.”