No. 1 Valparaiso (5-0) at No. 4 Crown Point (3-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
What to know: This is a rematch of last season's Class 6A regional game, and Crown Point already put a scare into No. 2 Merrillville at home this season.
Valparaiso, now in 5A, is 3-0 on the road and has the offensive line to deal with CP's strong front seven. The Bulldogs are on a roll after consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference wins over Lake Central and Portage.
LaPorte (1-4) at No. 2 Merrillville (5-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: LaPorte earned its first win under head coach Jeremy Lowery, beating Lake Central 31-14 at home last week.
This is a different challenge. Merrillville has put up two straight 46-7 DAC wins over Portage and Michigan City, but the Slicers will be confident after last week's major step forward.
Hanover Central (3-2) at No. 7 Boone Grove (5-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Hanover Central might be the toughest team remaining on Boone Grove's regular-season schedule, per Indiana prep sports guru John Harrell's computer rankings. Can the Wildcats slow down stud running back Brae'ton Vann?
Boone certainly isn't slowing down as a team — the Wolves have posted three straight shutouts. The Wildcats have scored 33 and 44 points the last two weeks, respectively, so this could be a shootout.
EC Central (3-2) at No. 10 Clark (4-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Clark has jumped into the Top 10 for the first time in years. The Pioneers could assert themselves as the clear-cut No. 2 team in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference with a win.
Clark hasn't won five or more games since 2010 but has cruised to four straight wins since a close, season-opening loss to Whiting. The Cardinals have been up and down, although they're 2-1 on the road.
Highland (3-2) at Lowell (3-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, www.rrsn.com (video)
What to know: Highland would stay undefeated in the Northwest Crossroads Conference if it can win in The Inferno, and the Trojans have Hobart and Andrean at home.
It's too early to look ahead, though. Lowell is 2-0 at home with a win over Crown Point, and the Red Devils have lost just once at home in the last two-and-a-half seasons.
Kankakee Valley (2-3) at No. 9 Hobart (3-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
What to know: Hobart looks like the NCC favorite after a 33-10 win at Andrean, but KV has been in every game this season.
The Kougars fell 13-9 on the road to a tough Rensselaer team to open the season, beat Wheeler 35-21 and came up short 21-14 to Lowell last week. This game could be closer than expected.