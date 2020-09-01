Lowell's Christopher Mantis narrows list; West Side's Jalen Washington, Quimari Peterson receive more offers

"I get tagged all the time about certain schools, and they'll send me little GIFs of their schools, and I think it's really cool," Mantis said. "I know I enjoy it, my family enjoys it and coach (Joe) Delgado likes seeing it. Even the comments saying, 'Go to this school' or 'Don't go to this school,' I just think it's funny."

Mantis said he hasn't picked a specific date for his commitment and plans to continue weighing the decision with his family, even if that means waiting until after his senior campaign has started.

"The biggest thing is that I just want to play," Mantis said. " ... I just want to get on the court, get minutes and obviously win. The main goal and the end goal is to get as far as I can with (basketball), and obviously I want to be on the court when it matters the most."

West Side standouts garner attention

Jalen Washington is champing at the bit for his junior season.

A fractured right shoulder during his freshman year and a torn right ACL prior to his sophomore campaign have limited him to seven games throughout his prep career. But since undergoing surgery Nov. 20, the 6-9 forward continues to work his way back.