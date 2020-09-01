Lowell's Christopher Mantis narrows list; West Side's Jalen Washington, Quimari Peterson receive more offers

Christopher Mantis doesn't mind taking his time on or off the court, but as his senior season approaches, Lowell's star is inching closer toward one of the biggest decisions of his life.
The 6-foot-6 guard has 12 scholarship offers from Division I schools, and Sunday he announced the top six programs he will be choosing from to continue his career. Valparaiso, Ball State, Purdue Fort Wayne, Illinois-Chicago, Drake and Appalachian State are the finalists.
"I'm familiar with all of the schools that have offered me, but these six seemed to reach out the most, and it wasn't always about basketball. We would talk about my everyday life and how I'm doing," Mantis said. " ... And it wasn't just an assistant coach or just the head coach, it was everyone on the staff, which was really cool."
Mantis, who also has scholarship offers from Bellarmine, Rhode Island, Milwaukee, Toledo, Florida International and Incarnate Word, was named an Indiana Junior All-Star last season. He averaged 24.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and had seven 30-point performances.
Since narrowing down his list of college suitors, Mantis has already seen an outpouring of support from each program's fan base on social media. Although he said none of that will weigh into his choice down the line, he still appreciates the enthusiasm from fans around the country.
"I get tagged all the time about certain schools, and they'll send me little GIFs of their schools, and I think it's really cool," Mantis said. "I know I enjoy it, my family enjoys it and coach (Joe) Delgado likes seeing it. Even the comments saying, 'Go to this school' or 'Don't go to this school,' I just think it's funny."
Mantis said he hasn't picked a specific date for his commitment and plans to continue weighing the decision with his family, even if that means waiting until after his senior campaign has started.
"The biggest thing is that I just want to play," Mantis said. " ... I just want to get on the court, get minutes and obviously win. The main goal and the end goal is to get as far as I can with (basketball), and obviously I want to be on the court when it matters the most."
West Side standouts garner attention
Jalen Washington is champing at the bit for his junior season.
A fractured right shoulder during his freshman year and a torn right ACL prior to his sophomore campaign have limited him to seven games throughout his prep career. But since undergoing surgery Nov. 20, the 6-9 forward continues to work his way back.
Washington, who is ranked as the state's No. 1 player in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and ESPN, recently started doing more rigorous on-court workouts. He hasn't been cleared for full basketball activities just yet, but he said it's been rewarding to finally move past stationary shooting.
"Even though I was hurt, I've been around basketball, so I never felt like I was necessarily away from the gym," Washington said. "But it just feels good to be back on the court. I feel a lot stronger, and I get to move a lot more. A couple months ago, I didn't even have this opportunity."
Washington has another doctor's appointment Sept. 15, and as he progresses through his rehab, schools continue to show interest. Stanford is the latest program to offer him a scholarship on Aug. 27, joining Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue and Indiana, among others.
But aside from his own recruitment, Washington is just as thrilled for his teammate, Quimari Peterson. The 6-1, 189-pound guard received a scholarship offer from Valparaiso on Aug. 25.
"I remember ever since middle school, Mari was always the guy you would have to try to beat in the drills," Washington said. "I've just been working out with him for so long, so it's good to see him finally winning."
Peterson, a senior, also has scholarship offers from New Orleans and IUPUI. A strong summer on the AAU circuit with Indiana Elite helped him garner the attention of programs at the next level.
The Cougars' floor general, who averaged 16.0 points and 3.0 assists per game last season, isn't sure when he will commit. His main focus remains on his forthcoming and final prep campaign, which could turn out to be a special one.
"This year would be a lot of fun. We'd finally have Jalen healthy, we'd get Chrishawn (Christmas) back and Mason (Nicholson) keeps developing and getting better," Peterson said. "This year means everything.
"It's my last ride, and I plan on going all of the way."
