Marcus Hardy, Angel Nelson help Merrillville cruise past Crown Point

Nelson completed 13-of-18 passes for 216 yards. In addition to the two touchdown passes to Hardy, he connected on a 43-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Armani Glass in the third quarter. Fellow senior wide receiver and Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson also hauled in seven receptions for a game-high 112 yards.

“Crown Point likes to bring it. That’s what they do, they bring pressure,” Seiss said. “(Nelson) stepped up and took some shots and threw a really nice ball to Armani on the double move.”

Running back Tank Logan got in on the action, too, notching his third straight 100-yard game. The junior totaled 17 carries for 144 yards and two scores.

Sophomore running back Phillip Roche also scored his first touchdown of the year with a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, which was set up by a 70-yard run from quarterback Paris Hewlett to close out the third quarter.

Seiss believes Hewlett, another senior who transferred from Morton, could be a catalyst for Merrillville.