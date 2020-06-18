Marquette parts ways with boys basketball coach Fred Mooney

"I can remember the goosebumps coming all over my body as the clock was winding down and Marquette nation was on their feet as we won a state championship," Mooney said. "It was a great feeling that I'll never forget."

Former Marquette stars Colin Kenney and Jake Tarnow both reached out to Mooney when they heard that he was not retained. Kenney is the Blazers' all-time leading scorer (1,884 points) in boys basketball, while Tarnow was the team's leading scorer this past season.

Both players praised Mooney for not only holding them to a high standard in basketball but in their overall lives. Kenney said Mooney's honesty and integrity are traits that he's tried to model.

"He was always there for me on and off the court, and that's something that I always appreciated because that's not something you always get in a high school coach," said Kenney, who is preparing for his sophomore year at Furman. "He supported me and poured so much into me, so I'll always appreciate him for that."

Tarnow averaged a team-high 17.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season and acknowledged that Marquette had a disappointing year. But regardless of the ups and downs the team experienced throughout his senior campaign, he said Mooney's demeanor never changed.