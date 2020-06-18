You are the owner of this article.
Marquette parts ways with boys basketball coach Fred Mooney
Boys basketball

Marquette parts ways with boys basketball coach Fred Mooney

STEVE HANLON: 'How bad to you want to survive?' (fired)

After three seasons, Fred Mooney was not retained as the boys basketball coach at Marquette.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

Fred Mooney was caught off guard.

He knew the Marquette boys basketball team struggled during the 2019-20 season and lacked the experience that it had in years past. But after playing several underclassmen and going 8-15 during his third season at the helm, Mooney was ready to help the Blazers bounce back.

When he arrived at Marquette on Wednesday morning for a meeting with Blazers athletic director Katie Collignon, he assumed they were going to discuss how his team would return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's what it was supposed to be about," Mooney said. "Then, my athletic director informed me that they were going to go a different direction and not renew my contract."

Collignon did not comment on the coaching change, citing diocesan policy as the reason why she must keep personnel matters "confidential."

Mooney added that he never received a clear explanation for Marquette's decision, and he is saddened that he didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye to his players. During his three-year tenure, Mooney posted a 37-39 record and led the Blazers to consecutive Class 2A sectional championships in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to becoming the head coach, he was also an assistant coach for seven seasons and helped the Blazers win a Class A state title in 2014, which is the only state crown in program history. Marquette edged past Barr-Reeve 70-66 in overtime at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to finish the year with a 20-6 record.

"I can remember the goosebumps coming all over my body as the clock was winding down and Marquette nation was on their feet as we won a state championship," Mooney said. "It was a great feeling that I'll never forget."

Former Marquette stars Colin Kenney and Jake Tarnow both reached out to Mooney when they heard that he was not retained. Kenney is the Blazers' all-time leading scorer (1,884 points) in boys basketball, while Tarnow was the team's leading scorer this past season.

Colin Kenney (fired)

Colin Kenney, who now plays at Furman, is Marquette's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball.

Both players praised Mooney for not only holding them to a high standard in basketball but in their overall lives. Kenney said Mooney's honesty and integrity are traits that he's tried to model.

"He was always there for me on and off the court, and that's something that I always appreciated because that's not something you always get in a high school coach," said Kenney, who is preparing for his sophomore year at Furman. "He supported me and poured so much into me, so I'll always appreciate him for that."

Tarnow averaged a team-high 17.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season and acknowledged that Marquette had a disappointing year. But regardless of the ups and downs the team experienced throughout his senior campaign, he said Mooney's demeanor never changed.

"No matter what the score was at the end of the game, he was complimentary of us," said Tarnow, who will continue his career at Wabash College. "He believed in us, and that's what really meant the most."

Mooney, who coached at Hammond Baptist for 35 years before coming to Marquette, has not shut the door on his coaching career. As he prepares for the next stage of his life, whether that's in the gym or not, he said he is forever indebted to his former players, including those at Marquette.

Kenney, Tarnow and many others made his experience worthwhile.

"We were respected by everybody we played," Mooney said, "And we played some really good teams."

