Marquette promotes Raymond Tarnow to head coach after parting ways with Fred Mooney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marquette didn't have to look far for its next boys basketball coach.

After parting ways with former coach Fred Mooney on Wednesday, assistant coach Raymond Tarnow was promoted to head coach Friday. The Blazers officially announced the hire Monday via Twitter.

"I'm very excited," Tarnow said. "Every coach wants to make a mark or make a stamp. ... We have a rich tradition here at Marquette, and I've been a part of that and been very lucky."

Tarnow, who previously coached at Crown Point, has been a Blazers assistant coach for the past four years. This is the first head coaching opportunity of his career, and he is embracing the challenge of helping the program bounce back.

Last season, Marquette went 8-15 and lost 66-61 to Andrean in a Class 2A sectional opener, which ended a streak of six consecutive sectional titles. As the Blazers gear up for the 2020-21 campaign, Tarnow said he expects the team to be better after relying on several underclassmen.

Tarnow's son, Jake, was Marquette's leading scorer at 17.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season. He was one of two seniors in the program and will continue his career at Wabash College.