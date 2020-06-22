Marquette promotes Raymond Tarnow to head coach after parting ways with Fred Mooney

Marquette didn't have to look far for its next boys basketball coach.
After parting ways with former coach Fred Mooney on Wednesday, assistant coach Raymond Tarnow was promoted to head coach Friday. The Blazers officially announced the hire Monday via Twitter.
"I'm very excited," Tarnow said. "Every coach wants to make a mark or make a stamp. ... We have a rich tradition here at Marquette, and I've been a part of that and been very lucky."
Tarnow, who previously coached at Crown Point, has been a Blazers assistant coach for the past four years. This is the first head coaching opportunity of his career, and he is embracing the challenge of helping the program bounce back.
Last season, Marquette went 8-15 and lost 66-61 to Andrean in a Class 2A sectional opener, which ended a streak of six consecutive sectional titles. As the Blazers gear up for the 2020-21 campaign, Tarnow said he expects the team to be better after relying on several underclassmen.
Tarnow's son, Jake, was Marquette's leading scorer at 17.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season. He was one of two seniors in the program and will continue his career at Wabash College.
"We still have a long way to go," Tarnow said. "We can't use the young term forever, but we really did gain a lot of advantages playing a lot of younger kids last year. That's part of the reason we only won eight games. There were a lot of growing pains."
Although Tarnow is thrilled to replace Mooney, he said he has the "utmost respect" for his predecessor, who was let go after three seasons. Mooney went 37-39 during his tenure and won back-to-back Class 2A sectional titles in 2018 and 2019.
"Every coach takes something from everybody they've coached with, and I took a lot from Fred," Tarnow said. "He gave me a lot of autonomy to do things within the system, and I kind of have the same mold. I don't want 'Yes' people around me. I want people to be active and tell me what they think."
The Indiana Department of Education will allow schools to resume prep sports activities on July 6, while social distancing, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whenever Tarnow is able to meet with his players, Blazers athletic director Katie Collignon expects for the coaching transition to go smoothly.
“Ray’s wealth of experience and background in education-based athletics made him an ideal fit for the head coaching position," Collignon said in a press release. "For the past four years, I’ve had the opportunity to watch him cultivate young men on and off the court, and he represents the impact that strong leadership can make on student-athletes."
The Region's All-NCAA tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!