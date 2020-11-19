Marquette, River Forest postpone girls basketball games due to COVID-19

Marquette and River Forest were both supposed to take the floor Thursday night for road games, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans.
The Blazers were slated to play at West Side, while the Ingots were scheduled to play at Morgan Township. However, both of those games have been postponed with hopes of making them up at later dates.
Marquette announced via its athletics website that its game at West Side was called off due to "contact tracing" for possible COVID-19 exposure within the Blazers' program. The team was scheduled to resume its season Nov. 30 at home against South Bend Career, but Marquette assistant athletic director Brad Collignon said that game has been canceled due to coronavirus issues on the Trailblazers' side.
"That was our next scheduled game, and as of (Thursday) we would have been OK by then to play that game," Collignon said. "We used to try to look ahead a week at a time, but now everything changes hour by hour."
The Blazers are now scheduled to continue their campaign Dec. 2 at home against Oregon-Davis.
River Forest's decision to forgo Thursday's road game was a precautionary decision in regards to COVID-19, according to Ingots athletic director Andrew Wielgus. Similarly to Marquette, River Forest's next game, which was slated for Saturday at Hobart, won't take place either because of the Brickies' coronavirus concerns.
On Monday, Hobart athletic director Mike Black said his school will try to reschedule that contest.
The Ingots are now scheduled to resume their campaign Nov. 28 at home against Bowman.
"We're just not playing (Thursday) out of abundance of caution, not that we have any COVID-related specific issues with a positive test or anything like that," Wielgus said. "We are not under quarantine."
At least 15 of the Region's 43 girls basketball teams have at some point suspended activities or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their programs. The list includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso and Westville.
Crown Point, Portage and Westville have yet to play a game this season.
North Newton has halted winter sports until at least Nov. 30.
Chesterton announced Wednesday via email that the start of its boys basketball campaign has been delayed due to one of its players testing positive for COVID-19. The Trojans will be able to resume team gatherings Nov. 30.
The IHSAA's 2020-21 boys basketball season begins Monday.
