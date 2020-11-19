Marquette, River Forest postpone girls basketball games due to COVID-19

Marquette and River Forest were both supposed to take the floor Thursday night for road games, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans.

The Blazers were slated to play at West Side, while the Ingots were scheduled to play at Morgan Township. However, both of those games have been postponed with hopes of making them up at later dates.

Marquette announced via its athletics website that its game at West Side was called off due to "contact tracing" for possible COVID-19 exposure within the Blazers' program. The team was scheduled to resume its season Nov. 30 at home against South Bend Career, but Marquette assistant athletic director Brad Collignon said that game has been canceled due to coronavirus issues on the Trailblazers' side.

"That was our next scheduled game, and as of (Thursday) we would have been OK by then to play that game," Collignon said. "We used to try to look ahead a week at a time, but now everything changes hour by hour."

The Blazers are now scheduled to continue their campaign Dec. 2 at home against Oregon-Davis.