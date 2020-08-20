Maximus Grimes, Blake Worthington embrace new roles within No. 1 Valparaiso's offense

That selfless mentality hasn't changed heading into his final high school campaign and is one of the main reasons why Grimes wasted no time linking up with wide receiver Blake Worthington.

"All summer we've thrown together, so we became pretty good friends pretty quick," Grimes said. "We did throw a lot, so we have good timing, and the fact that we both know the meaning of what we're doing (helps). He knows the route concept every time, and he knows why we're doing it."

Worthington, who also plays baseball, is the Vikings' lone returning starter at wide receiver and will most likely be their No. 1 target through the air. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior recorded 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns last year and is confident that he can be more productive with an increased role this season — if a full season even takes place.

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the 2020 campaign, and five Region teams have already canceled their football seasons.

Worthington experienced the disappointment of losing a season firsthand when the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2. So, now whenever he's on the field with Grimes and the rest of his teammates, there's an extra sense of appreciation and commitment behind every route he runs and every pass he catches.