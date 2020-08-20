Maximus Grimes, Blake Worthington embrace new roles within No. 1 Valparaiso's offense

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso, which is ranked No. 1 in The Times’ preseason top 10 rankings, can’t rely on the same personnel it had last year as the Class 5A state runner-up.
Quarterback CJ Opperman is no longer commanding the Vikings' offense, and wide receivers Luke Patterson and Antonio Osorio aren't hauling in any more touchdown catches. All three have graduated, but in their absence, Maximus Grimes is eager to prove his worth.
"It's a lot different than where I'm from, but I like it," Grimes said. "I feel like we have a real winning atmosphere here. Everybody here wants to win, and everybody is competing."
Grimes, who transferred from Lafayette Jefferson, has earned the starting role at quarterback for Valparaiso, and that shouldn't come as a surprise. Over the last two years, he's dominated opposing defenses to the tune of 5,340 passing yards, 68 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Despite his gaudy stats, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior credited the success he's had throughout his prep career to the talented players he's been surrounded with.
That selfless mentality hasn't changed heading into his final high school campaign and is one of the main reasons why Grimes wasted no time linking up with wide receiver Blake Worthington.
"All summer we've thrown together, so we became pretty good friends pretty quick," Grimes said. "We did throw a lot, so we have good timing, and the fact that we both know the meaning of what we're doing (helps). He knows the route concept every time, and he knows why we're doing it."
Worthington, who also plays baseball, is the Vikings' lone returning starter at wide receiver and will most likely be their No. 1 target through the air. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior recorded 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns last year and is confident that he can be more productive with an increased role this season — if a full season even takes place.
The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the 2020 campaign, and five Region teams have already canceled their football seasons.
Worthington experienced the disappointment of losing a season firsthand when the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2. So, now whenever he's on the field with Grimes and the rest of his teammates, there's an extra sense of appreciation and commitment behind every route he runs and every pass he catches.
"I feel like I lost a little bit of my high school time, you know? Because everybody wants to have a high school season," Worthington said. "It feels good to have a team again. I'm always with a team throughout the year, and that little time that I didn't have anything going on? I hated it.
"I love being with my family again."
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall commended Worthington and Grimes for their dedication and leadership, especially considering the fluid circumstances the program has had to navigate because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Vikings suspended their football workouts July 23 due to possible exposure and implemented a self-imposed moratorium until the first day of fall practice Aug. 3.
Since then, the team hasn't had any hiccups and was able to scrimmage Andrean at home Aug. 14. Although no fans were allowed to attend, Marshall believes it was a big step forward for his athletes.
"I think the best thing for us was getting our kids to realize that the season is upon us because what they're seeing (outside of our program) is a cancellation here and something being pushed back a few weeks there," Marshall said. " ... We had two people here livestreaming (our scrimmage), and to see the numbers on Facebook Live start going through the roof, it tells me that there's people in the community, too, that are excited that football is back."
Valparaiso will open its season Saturday at Penn, and Grimes and Worthington both said they can't wait to be back under the bright lights.
After losing 27-20 to two-time defending state champion New Palestine in the Class 5A state final last year, Worthington fully understands that returning to Lucas Oil Stadium isn't a sure thing. The coronavirus pandemic is the ultimate wild card, but if the Vikings are able to complete a full season, he likes their chances at potentially winning the program's first state title since 1975.
"We all really bonded last year, and it sucks to lose some guys. We had such a great year," Worthington said. "But it just shows that if we build a family, we can do it again.
"Getting a little taste of (the state championship) just makes us want it even more."
