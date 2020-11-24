Meet The Times 2020 All-Area Girls Soccer Team

First Team
Carley Balas, Jr., GK, Chesterton
Stats: 1.34 goals-against average, 11 shutouts
Balas helped the Trojans knock off rival Valparaiso in a Class 3A sectional final and was named second team all-state by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Anna Capellari, Jr., F, Wheeler
Stats: 25 goals, 4 assists
Capellari missed "over two weeks" due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to coach Bryan Murray, but she still earned an all-state honorable mention nod by the ISCA.
Morgan Catchur, Sr., MF, Valparaiso
Stats: 12 goals, 5 assists
Catchur helped the Vikings finish the regular season 15-0 and was chosen by the ISCA as third team all-state honoree.
Lexi Darnell, Sr., F, Boone Grove
Stats: 25 goals, 4 assists
Darnell, who was an ISCA honorable mention all-state selection, finished her prep career with a program record 131 goals.
Brooke Ferkull, Sr., D, Crown Point
Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist
Ferkull helped anchor a Bulldogs defense that posted nine shutouts and received an honorable mention all-state nod from the ISCA.
Alice Foley, Sr., MF, Munster
Stats: 14 goals, 10 assists
Foley helped the Mustangs go 5-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference and was named third team all-state by the ISCA.
Addy Joiner, Sr., F, Chesterton
Stats: 35 goals and 10 assists
Joiner, a Valparaiso recruit and The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Player of the Year, ended her high school career with a program-record 113 goals.
Maegan Shaw, Sr., F, Highland
Stats: 24 goals, 4 assists
Shaw wrapped up her prep career with a program-record 64 goals, including six games this season with three or more goals.
Kailyn Smith, Jr., D, Valparaiso
Stat: 4 assists
Smith was selected first team all-state by the ISCA and helped the Vikings post nine shutouts.
Sydney Stott, Sr., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 3 goals, 10 assists
Stott, who was an honorable mention all-state selection by the ISGA, helped the Trojans win their first sectional crown since 2017.
Zoey Wells, So., F, Crown Point
Stats: 11 goals, 11 assists
Wells helped the Bulldogs clinch their first sectional title since 2016 and received a second team all-state nod from the ISCA.
Second Team
Grace Bamber, So., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 15 goals, 6 assists
Bamber was a vital part of the Trojans' potent offense, and she will have an even bigger role next year with the departure of a strong senior class.
Skylar Bos, So., F, Covenant Christian
Stats: 50 goals, 15 assists
Bos set the Knights' single-season record for goals en route to the program's third consecutive sectional championship.
Allie Govert, Sr., D, Crown Point
Stat: 1 assist
Govert was a catalyst for the Bulldogs, who did not allow a goal in their three sectional victories.
Kayla Green, Jr., F, Valparaiso
Stats: 11 goals, 2 assists
Green was one of five Vikings who were selected to the All-Duneland Athletic Conference team.
Bri Houpt, Sr., GK, Andrean
Stats: 132 saves, 1.19 goals-against average, nine shutouts.
Houpt, a four-year varsity player for the 59ers, guided the program to its seventh sectional crown.
Ava Jamie, Fr., F, Valparaiso
Stats: 16 goals, 3 assists
Jamie burst onto the scene with three games in which she scored two or more goals during her first high school season.
Sophia Jaime, Jr., MF, Valparaiso
Stats: 11 goals, five assists
Sophia Jamie scored four goals in a home win over DAC rival Chesterton on Aug. 27.
Kaitlyn Kogl, Jr., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 7 goals, 4 assists
Kogl, one of four Trojans who were All-DAC honorees, helped the program claim its 12th sectional crown.
Morgan Putz, Sr., D/MF, Wheeler
Stats: 7 goals, nine assists
Putz was sidelined for "over two weeks" because of coronavirus contact tracing, according to coach Bryan Murray, but she was still a big part of the Bearcats' stingy defense.
Bridget Sherman, Jr., MF, Andrean
Stats: 15 goals, 5 assists
Sherman led the way offensively for the 59ers, who clinched their first sectional crown since 2016.
Hannah Wleklinski, Sr., F, Highland
Stats: 16 goals, 14 assists
Wleklinski ended her high school career with a program-record 28 assists.
Honorable mention: Emma Adams, Sr., F, Crown Point; Kylee Babiak, Sr., F, Hebron; Tatumn Damron, Sr., GK, Lake Central; Gia Diaz, Sr., MF, Wheeler; Lexi Dominguez, Sr., MF, Crown Point; Emmi Doty, Fr., MF/F, Hanover Central; Mary Dravet, Jr., D, Andrean; Alyssa Durall, Sr., F, Lowell; Savannah Ferry, Sr., F, Hanover Central; Isabella Grisafi, Sr., MF, Valparaiso; Nikki Groceman, Sr., D, Chesterton; Erin Harrison, Sr., F, Crown Point; Ingrid Hurst, So., D, Chesterton; Carson Kekelik, Sr., D, Munster; Alexa Mecchia, Sr., GK, Washington Township; Grace Mumaugh, Sr., GK, Crown Point; Kat Noojin, Jr., F, Griffith; Alivia Peters, Sr., MF, Boone Grove; Emma Ruzycki, So., F, Lake Central; Adie Schneider, So., D, Chesterton; Emily Wilusz, Jr., F, Portage; Kayla Ziel, Sr., MF, Munster.
Gallery: 3A girls soccer sectional final: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
Gallery
