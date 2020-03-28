You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Meet the 2020 Times All-Area boys basketball team
alert urgent
Boys basketball

Meet the 2020 Times All-Area boys basketball team

{{featured_button_text}}
Merrillville vs. Lake Central in Class 4A EC Central Sectional final (all-area)

Merrillville junior guard Keon Thompson Jr. averaged 30.0 points per game this season and was selected to the 2020 Times All-Area First Team.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

First Team

G, Nick Anderson, Sr., Lake Central

Stats: 24.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.1 apg

Anderson drained a school-record 11 3-pointers in a win over EC Central on Feb. 11 and set the Indians' single-season scoring record with 624 points.

G/F, Johnell Davis, Sr., 21st Century

Stats: 31.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 9.8 rpg, 4.6 spg

Gallery: Johnell Davis, 21st Century

Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball (all-area)

21st Century senior and Florida Atlantic commit Johnell Davis is the 2020 Times Player of the Year and was named to the 2020 Times All-Area First Team.

Davis, a Florida Atlantic signee, was named the 2020 Times Player of the Year and will graduate as the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points.

G, Keon Thompson Jr., Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 30.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.4 apg

Thompson was selected as an Indiana Junior All-Star and tied the Pirates’ single-game scoring record with 52 points in a victory against Portage on Jan. 24.

G, Ahron Ulis, Sr., Marian Catholic

Stats: 18.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg

Ulis, an Iowa commit, led the Spartans to an upset victory over Chicago-area preseason No. 1 Bloom in an IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinal on March 10.

G/F, Jake Wadding, Sr., Chesterton

Stats: 16.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 spg

Wadding ended his prep career as the Trojans’ second all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder.

Second Team

G, Luka Balac, Jr., Munster

Stats: 17.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.5 spg

Balac led the Mustangs on a 19-game winning streak, which included their third straight Northwest Crossroads Conference title.

G, Koron Davis, Jr., Bowman

Stats: 22.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.7 spg

Davis powered the Eagles to their first sectional title in six years.

G/F, Christopher Mantis, Jr., Lowell

Stats: 24.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg

Gallery: Munster-Lowell

Munster at Lowell boys basketball (all-area)

Lowell junior Christopher Mantis was named an Indiana Junior All-Star and selected to the 2020 Times All-Area Second Team.

Mantis was chosen as an Indiana Junior All-Star and helped the Red Devils defeat Crown Point for the first time since 2013.

F, Darrell Reed, Jr., Hammond

Stats: 15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg

Reed, who has a scholarship offer from Illinois-Chicago, led the Wildcats to their third consecutive sectional championship.

G, Cole Wireman, Jr., Kouts

Stats: 25.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.8 spg

Wireman guided the Mustangs to consecutive Porter County Conference tournament crowns.

Third Team

G, Jamie Hodges, Fr., Michigan City

Stats: 15.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg

Hodges was the most impactful freshman in the Region and could be a force for years to come.

G, Dominic Lucido, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 spg

Lucido led the Wildcats to a program-record 24 wins and back-to-back sectional titles.

G, Quimari Peterson, Jr., West Side

Stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg

Peterson kept the Cougars afloat without star forward Jalen Washington, who missed the entire season with a torn right ACL.

G/F, Jacques Williams, Sr., Bowman

Stats: 17.7 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg

Gallery: Bowman-Andrean

Gary Bowman/Andrean, class 2A semifinals (all-area)

Bowman senior Jacques Williams, center, was named to the 2020 Times All-Area Third Team.

Williams was undoubtedly the most exciting player in the Region, often pulling off highlight-reel dunks and blocks.

G, Harold Woods, Jr., Hammond

Stats: 15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg

Woods was the leading scorer for the Wildcats, who were arguably the most balanced team in the Region this year.

Fourth Team

F, Austin Darnell, Sr., Washington Twp.

Stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 5.3 bpg

Darnell recorded the first triple double in Senators history in a victory over River Forest on Feb. 22, according to coach Scott Bowersock.

G, Travis Grayson, So., Chesterton

Stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 2.6 rpg, 2.6 spg

Gallery: Chesterton-Crown Point

4A boys basketball sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Crown Point (all-area)

Chesterton sophomore Travis Grayson was selected to the 2020 Times All-Area Fourth Team.

Grayson helped the Trojans go undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference and clinch their first conference crown since 2008.

G, Dez’Mand Hawkins, Sr., Michigan City

Stats: 13.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg

Hawkins drained six 3-pointers in the second quarter of a dramatic, one-point victory against Merrillville on Feb. 21.

F, Cooper Jones, Jr., Valparaiso

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.8 apg

Jones is one of the top football players in the Region but held his own on the court to guide the Vikings to their 53rd sectional championship.

G, Triyonte Lomax, Sr., 21st Century

Stats: 13.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.1 spg

Lomax was the defensive leader and floor general for the Cougars, who won their fifth straight sectional title.

Honorable Mention

G, Reggie Abram, Jr., Hammond; G, Xavier Arce, Sr., Highland; F/C, Landen Babusiak, So., Hanover Central; G, Caleb Banjoff, Sr., Hobart; G/F, TJ Burt, Sr., Hanover Central; C, Brendan Carr, Jr., South Central; G/F, Zarious Coleman, Sr., Clark; G, Carson Crass, Sr., LaPorte; G, Josh Davis, Sr., Munster; G, Josh DeChantal, Sr., Westville; F, Nate Dukich, Sr., Lake Station; G, Nick Flesher, Jr., Andrean; G, Jake Friel, Sr., Hebron; F, Ben Garwood, So., LaCrosse; G, Devonte Hall, So., TF North; F, Marcus Hardy, Jr., Morton; G, Dorian Harris, Jr., Merrillville; G, James Hernandez, Jr., Washington Twp.; G, Gavin Herrema, Sr., Kankakee Valley; F, Tate Ivanyo, Jr., Morgan Twp.; F, Cameron Jernigan, Sr., 21st Century; G, Ben Jones, Jr., Andrean; G/F, Oshawn Lee, Sr., Griffith; F, Jeremiah Lovett, Jr., Munster; G/F, Brandon Mack, Sr. Valparaiso; F, Connor McCormick, Sr., Kouts; F, Nick Mikash, So., Kankakee Valley; F, Marrick Moore, Sr., Lake Station; G/F, Cleveland Neal, Sr., Bowman; C, Mason Nicholson, Jr., West Side; F/C, Nate Oakley, Jr., Lake Central; G/F, Garrott Ott-Large, Sr., LaPorte; G, Ahmad Partee, Sr., Roosevelt; G, Jack Reardon, Sr., Bishop Noll; G/F, Tyler Schmidt, Sr., Victory Christian; G, Tyler Schultz, Sr., Hobart; G, Kamari Slaughter, Fr., Portage; G, Ty Smith, Jr., Crown Point; F, Jamar Styles, Sr., Hammond; G, Jake Tarnow, Sr., Marquette; G, Osvaldo Terrazas, Sr., Whiting; G, Lincoln Thomae, So., Victory Christian; G, Logan Van Essen, Jr., Illiana Christian; G, Cayden Vasko, So., Lowell; F, Demondrick Velez, Sr., 21st Century; F, Quinn Walker, Sr., Boone Grove; G/F, Elijah Watson, Sr., TF South; G, Tim Wilder, Sr., Hammond; G, Ashton Williamson, Fr., Calumet; G, Cale Wireman, Jr., Kouts.

Gallery: Region's Top 10 Gyms

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts