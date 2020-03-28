Meet the 2020 Times All-Area boys basketball team

First Team
G, Nick Anderson, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: 24.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.1 apg
Anderson drained a school-record 11 3-pointers in a win over EC Central on Feb. 11 and set the Indians' single-season scoring record with 624 points.
G/F, Johnell Davis, Sr., 21st Century
Stats: 31.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 9.8 rpg, 4.6 spg
Gallery: Johnell Davis, 21st Century
Davis, a Florida Atlantic signee, was named the 2020 Times Player of the Year and will graduate as the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points.
G, Keon Thompson Jr., Jr., Merrillville
Stats: 30.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.4 apg
Thompson was selected as an Indiana Junior All-Star and tied the Pirates’ single-game scoring record with 52 points in a victory against Portage on Jan. 24.
G, Ahron Ulis, Sr., Marian Catholic
Stats: 18.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg
Ulis, an Iowa commit, led the Spartans to an upset victory over Chicago-area preseason No. 1 Bloom in an IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinal on March 10.
G/F, Jake Wadding, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 16.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 spg
Wadding ended his prep career as the Trojans’ second all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder.
Second Team
G, Luka Balac, Jr., Munster
Stats: 17.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.5 spg
Balac led the Mustangs on a 19-game winning streak, which included their third straight Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
G, Koron Davis, Jr., Bowman
Stats: 22.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.7 spg
Davis powered the Eagles to their first sectional title in six years.
G/F, Christopher Mantis, Jr., Lowell
Stats: 24.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg
Gallery: Munster-Lowell
Mantis was chosen as an Indiana Junior All-Star and helped the Red Devils defeat Crown Point for the first time since 2013.
F, Darrell Reed, Jr., Hammond
Stats: 15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg
Reed, who has a scholarship offer from Illinois-Chicago, led the Wildcats to their third consecutive sectional championship.
G, Cole Wireman, Jr., Kouts
Stats: 25.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.8 spg
Wireman guided the Mustangs to consecutive Porter County Conference tournament crowns.
Third Team
G, Jamie Hodges, Fr., Michigan City
Stats: 15.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg
Hodges was the most impactful freshman in the Region and could be a force for years to come.
G, Dominic Lucido, Sr., Hanover Central
Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 spg
Lucido led the Wildcats to a program-record 24 wins and back-to-back sectional titles.
G, Quimari Peterson, Jr., West Side
Stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg
Peterson kept the Cougars afloat without star forward Jalen Washington, who missed the entire season with a torn right ACL.
G/F, Jacques Williams, Sr., Bowman
Stats: 17.7 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg
Gallery: Bowman-Andrean
Williams was undoubtedly the most exciting player in the Region, often pulling off highlight-reel dunks and blocks.
G, Harold Woods, Jr., Hammond
Stats: 15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg
Woods was the leading scorer for the Wildcats, who were arguably the most balanced team in the Region this year.
Fourth Team
F, Austin Darnell, Sr., Washington Twp.
Stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 5.3 bpg
Darnell recorded the first triple double in Senators history in a victory over River Forest on Feb. 22, according to coach Scott Bowersock.
G, Travis Grayson, So., Chesterton
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 2.6 rpg, 2.6 spg
Gallery: Chesterton-Crown Point
Grayson helped the Trojans go undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference and clinch their first conference crown since 2008.
G, Dez’Mand Hawkins, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 13.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg
Hawkins drained six 3-pointers in the second quarter of a dramatic, one-point victory against Merrillville on Feb. 21.
F, Cooper Jones, Jr., Valparaiso
Stats: 9.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.8 apg
Jones is one of the top football players in the Region but held his own on the court to guide the Vikings to their 53rd sectional championship.
G, Triyonte Lomax, Sr., 21st Century
Stats: 13.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.1 spg
Lomax was the defensive leader and floor general for the Cougars, who won their fifth straight sectional title.
Honorable Mention
G, Reggie Abram, Jr., Hammond; G, Xavier Arce, Sr., Highland; F/C, Landen Babusiak, So., Hanover Central; G, Caleb Banjoff, Sr., Hobart; G/F, TJ Burt, Sr., Hanover Central; C, Brendan Carr, Jr., South Central; G/F, Zarious Coleman, Sr., Clark; G, Carson Crass, Sr., LaPorte; G, Josh Davis, Sr., Munster; G, Josh DeChantal, Sr., Westville; F, Nate Dukich, Sr., Lake Station; G, Nick Flesher, Jr., Andrean; G, Jake Friel, Sr., Hebron; F, Ben Garwood, So., LaCrosse; G, Devonte Hall, So., TF North; F, Marcus Hardy, Jr., Morton; G, Dorian Harris, Jr., Merrillville; G, James Hernandez, Jr., Washington Twp.; G, Gavin Herrema, Sr., Kankakee Valley; F, Tate Ivanyo, Jr., Morgan Twp.; F, Cameron Jernigan, Sr., 21st Century; G, Ben Jones, Jr., Andrean; G/F, Oshawn Lee, Sr., Griffith; F, Jeremiah Lovett, Jr., Munster; G/F, Brandon Mack, Sr. Valparaiso; F, Connor McCormick, Sr., Kouts; F, Nick Mikash, So., Kankakee Valley; F, Marrick Moore, Sr., Lake Station; G/F, Cleveland Neal, Sr., Bowman; C, Mason Nicholson, Jr., West Side; F/C, Nate Oakley, Jr., Lake Central; G/F, Garrott Ott-Large, Sr., LaPorte; G, Ahmad Partee, Sr., Roosevelt; G, Jack Reardon, Sr., Bishop Noll; G/F, Tyler Schmidt, Sr., Victory Christian; G, Tyler Schultz, Sr., Hobart; G, Kamari Slaughter, Fr., Portage; G, Ty Smith, Jr., Crown Point; F, Jamar Styles, Sr., Hammond; G, Jake Tarnow, Sr., Marquette; G, Osvaldo Terrazas, Sr., Whiting; G, Lincoln Thomae, So., Victory Christian; G, Logan Van Essen, Jr., Illiana Christian; G, Cayden Vasko, So., Lowell; F, Demondrick Velez, Sr., 21st Century; F, Quinn Walker, Sr., Boone Grove; G/F, Elijah Watson, Sr., TF South; G, Tim Wilder, Sr., Hammond; G, Ashton Williamson, Fr., Calumet; G, Cale Wireman, Jr., Kouts.