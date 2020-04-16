Merrillville defensive end Dierre Kelly verbally commits to Bowling Green

“He’s athletic enough and twitchy enough to be an edge guy in a 4-3 defense playing defense end, but then you look at his frame and see that there’s a lot of weight that could still be put on if they want to bump him into an interior lineman later on,” Seiss said. “I think as a recruit, he’s not just one position. He’s kind of a tweener and has the ability to probably play both, which gave him more of an opportunity to be recruited.”

Kelly is eager to make an impact at whatever position he plays with the Falcons, but first hopes to cap off his prep career with a strong senior season. The junior transferred to Merrillville in January after his family moved and will try to help his new team uphold its status as one of the Region's premier programs. Last fall, the Pirates went 11-2 and won their first regional championship in seven years.

The team’s defensive line will look much different this upcoming season after graduating a strong senior class. Former pass rushers Darion Johnson, Khris Walton and Nick Price combined for 218 tackles and 24.5 sacks last year. Walton was also named the 2019 Duneland Athletic Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player, while Price has earned the chance to keep playing at Valparaiso University.