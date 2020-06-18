Merrillville High School grads cross their commencement stage in celebrations this week

MERRILLVILLE — Azariah Avery, a senior at Merrillville High School, still remembers her last regular day of high school.
On March 13, before the coronavirus pandemic uprooted students’ spring semester, Avery left school early with a sinus infection. She had no idea that day of school would be the last of her in-person classes.
“If I’d have known that would be the last day, I would’ve sucked it up,” Avery said. “Don’t take your senior year for granted.”
Merrillville High School — like all Indiana schools — closed abruptly in mid-March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s on-campus closures were extended through the end of the school year by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders.
During these last several weeks, Avery said she and her friends have gotten creative, meeting up for socially distant hangouts in Merrillville parking lots, grabbing lunch and parking their cars two spaces apart.
Amid missed in-person events like classes, spring sports and prom, a traditional graduation seemed to be out of the question.
But, Avery credits her teachers and administrators for making the spring semester special despite the challenge.
“Teachers do work for us,” Avery said. “I really found that out through this pandemic.”
Just over 500 students make up Merrillville’s graduating class of 2020.
Of those students, 11.5% will graduate with academic honors, 1% with technical honors and 7% with both Indiana’s academic and technical honors diplomas. Together, the class received more than $425,000 in scholarships.
Students were allowed to invite up to four family members to join them at the high school this week as the graduates, dressed in cap and gown, walked a commencement stage inside their school.
Each student was given up to five minutes to receive their diploma cover and pause for graduation photos at the school. Students’ arrivals were spaced out alphabetically over the course of four days to promote social distancing.
For Merrillville senior Jaylen Bandy, the opportunity to cross a stage in person was about more than just graduation.
After his uncle was shot and killed this December in Gary, Bandy said he just wanted to bring a smile to his mother’s face.
The graduate, who has been living with his aunt, said his mother and two sisters flew out from California to share in his walk across the Merrillville stage.
“I’m proud to have something rather than nothing because some schools didn’t get to experience that feeling,” Bandy said.
The senior transferred to Merrillville before the start of the school year from Gary’s West Side Leadership Academy after a family move, Bandy said.
He made fast friends on the Merrillville basketball team, becoming captain and leading the team to a 4A sectional win before their winter postseason was cut short.
As the only senior graduating from the team this year, Bandy said he has confidence in his teammates next year to finish what they started this winter.
“No one expected to come out of sectionals,” Bandy said. “I really believe in them next year. I believe they will go far.”
He hasn’t committed to a school yet, but Bandy said he hopes to play either basketball, baseball or maybe both in college and study either business management or medicine to become an anesthesiologist.
Avery, a winner of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Indiana State Youth of the Year award, said she plans to go to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis next year to major in clinical laboratory science with hopes of someday becoming a research scientist to study illnesses like Alzheimer’s and cancer that have affected her family.
She’s already been told two of her classes this fall might be taught online, but Avery she’s excited for her next steps.
The Merrillville senior recorded a message for her fellow graduates to be played at an additional upcoming virtual ceremony on July 18.
“I know that it’s been hard, but you have to persevere through things,” Avery said, before offering advice for the students coming up behind her. “Don’t take your senior year for granted.”
