Merrillville High School grads cross their commencement stage in celebrations this week

Just over 500 students make up Merrillville’s graduating class of 2020.

Of those students, 11.5% will graduate with academic honors, 1% with technical honors and 7% with both Indiana’s academic and technical honors diplomas. Together, the class received more than $425,000 in scholarships.

Students were allowed to invite up to four family members to join them at the high school this week as the graduates, dressed in cap and gown, walked a commencement stage inside their school.

Each student was given up to five minutes to receive their diploma cover and pause for graduation photos at the school. Students’ arrivals were spaced out alphabetically over the course of four days to promote social distancing.

For Merrillville senior Jaylen Bandy, the opportunity to cross a stage in person was about more than just graduation.

After his uncle was shot and killed this December in Gary, Bandy said he just wanted to bring a smile to his mother’s face.

The graduate, who has been living with his aunt, said his mother and two sisters flew out from California to share in his walk across the Merrillville stage.