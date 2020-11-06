Merrillville, Morgan Township, Hebron girls basketball on hold due to COVID-19

Per the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 straight days of practice, he or she is required to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA member schools can not practice on Sundays.

Unlike Morgan Township and Merrillville, Hebron was able to start its season this week. The Hawks lost at home Thursday to Knox, but their Friday game at Andrean was called off due to COVID-19 precautions.

Andrean athletic director Mike Schultz said he was notified of the scheduling change by Hebron athletic director John Steinhilber.

"He just told me that there was a COVID situation and this was out of an abundance of caution," Schultz said. " ... We're going to touch base next week and then also let the dust settle from their situation. I'm sure they have to do their contact tracing and see where everything is, and then we're going to do our best to get that game back on the schedule."

Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the Indians have been "temporarily paused" and will be allowed to resume team gatherings Nov. 16. Portage was supposed to host Andrean in both teams' season opener Wednesday.