Merrillville, Morgan Township, Hebron girls basketball on hold due to COVID-19

Less than a week into the girls basketball season, the number of Region programs on hold has grown to five.
As of Friday, Merrillville, Morgan Township and Hebron have joined Portage and North Newton on the sidelines.
Merrillville announced via Twitter and Facebook on Friday that its girls basketball program has hit the brakes. The Pirates were scheduled to host South Bend St. Joseph in both teams' season opener Saturday.
"We have a few individuals who have been tested (for coronavirus) and we are waiting for results," Merrillville athletic director Janis Qualizza wrote in an email to The Times. "This is not long-term as of (Friday)."
Morgan Township athletic director Phil Owens confirmed to The Times on Friday that his school's girls basketball program is on hold. Morgan Township was supposed to open its season at Culver Academies on Tuesday, play at Illiana Christian on Saturday, host Knox on Nov. 12 and play at West Central on Nov. 13.
"(Morgan Township) went to e-learning for all middle school and high school students for two weeks," Owens wrote in an email. "During that time practices and or games were not allowed. It was due to COVID. We will be back to normal on Monday."
Owens said that the game against Culver Academies will not be made up, but the school will try to reschedule its contests with Illiana Christian and Knox. Its game at West Central has been moved to Dec. 21.
Per the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 straight days of practice, he or she is required to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA member schools can not practice on Sundays.
Unlike Morgan Township and Merrillville, Hebron was able to start its season this week. The Hawks lost at home Thursday to Knox, but their Friday game at Andrean was called off due to COVID-19 precautions.
Andrean athletic director Mike Schultz said he was notified of the scheduling change by Hebron athletic director John Steinhilber.
"He just told me that there was a COVID situation and this was out of an abundance of caution," Schultz said. " ... We're going to touch base next week and then also let the dust settle from their situation. I'm sure they have to do their contact tracing and see where everything is, and then we're going to do our best to get that game back on the schedule."
Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the Indians have been "temporarily paused" and will be allowed to resume team gatherings Nov. 16. Portage was supposed to host Andrean in both teams' season opener Wednesday.
North Newton athletic director Mike Atwood confirmed to The Times on Thursday that "three-fourths" of the Spartans' players are out due to contact tracing, but none of them have tested positive for COVID-19. The team was slated to host Kankakee Valley in both programs' season opener Thursday. According to Atwood, North Newton will now look to begin its campaign with a limited roster at Covenant Christian on Nov. 14.
The Region's top 10 prep basketball gymnasiums
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.