Merrillville pauses boys basketball due to COVID-19

Merrillville is on hold.

Pirates co-athletic director Amy Beckham confirmed to The Times on Friday that her school's boys basketball program has paused activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yes, it is a COVID issue, and our team is basically in quarantine for now," Beckham said.

Merrillville opened its season with an 82-73 loss at Fort Wayne Snider on Nov. 28. The Pirates were slated to host South Bend Riley and Notre Dame commit Blake Wesley on Saturday, but that game has been postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 29, according to Beckham.

She was not sure when Merrillville would be able to resume its campaign. The Pirates are scheduled to face Morton on the road Dec. 8 before playing three straight home games against Andrean on Dec. 12, Griffith on Dec. 15 and Crispus Attucks on Dec. 18.

However, per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they must participate in six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are not allowed to practice on Sundays.