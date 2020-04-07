Merrillville runner Shamiya Beasley to receive prestigious scholarship from IHSAA

“She did not get to start running again until November, I believe, and a lot of kids would have shut down. Not even go out for cross country, not even try,” Hoffman said. “But she showed up every day and actually kind of stepped into being an assistant coach or a grad assistant ... and she took it in a very positive way. That speaks to her leadership and character.”
Beasley will enroll at Kentucky and plans to walk on to the Wildcats’ track team, but she wasn’t quite ready to move on. The Pirates’ program record in the 800 stands at 2 minutes, 19.12 seconds, and the senior was just four seconds away from breaking it.
After being injured in the fall, not having the chance to chase history this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak will stick with her forever.
“You’re always going to have that ‘What if?’ in the back of your mind, but that’s why you literally have to take every opportunity like it’s your last opportunity,” Beasley said. “When you really have a love for this sport, and it gets snatched away from you, it’s devastating.
“I just needed one more meet.”
Gallery: The Times Athletes of the Week
Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic, basketball
Lake/other
Boys
Ahron Ulis
Marion Catholic Basketball
He had 19 points and nine rebounds in a 47-45 upset of Bloom in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Provided
Briana Thomas, Merrillville, gymnastics
Lake/other
Girls
Briana Thomas
Merrillville
Gymnastics
She placed third on floor (9.525) at the state finals.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Porter/LaPorte
Makenna King
South Central
She finished second in all-around (38.15) and bars (9.55), fifth on floor (9.5) and others tied for fifth on vault (9.675) at the state meet.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Lake/other
Boys
Johnell Davis
21st Century
Basketball
Davis scored a game-high 33 points in an 84-68 win over Kouts for the Class A Morgan Twp. Sectional title. He added 26 in an 85-45 win over the host Cherokees in the semifinals.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Lake/Other
Girls
Cloe Amanatidis
Lake Central
Gymnastics
Amanatidis tied for third in all-around (38.475) and also helped the Indians place second at the Portage Regional.
Kale Wilk, The Times
CJ Opperman, Valparaiso, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
CJ Opperman
Valparaiso
Basketball
Opperman totaled 27 points, including a team-high 15 in a 53-52 win over Chesterton for them Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional championship.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Girls
Makenna King
South Central
Gymnastics
The sophomore won all-around (39.125), vault (9.9) and beam (9.8) at the Portage Regional.
John Luke, The Times
Kyle Adams, Munster, swimming
Lake/Other
Boys
Kyle Adams
Munster
Swimming
Adams helped the Seahorses place second as a team at the state finals. He finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke, swam a leg on the second-place 200 medley relay team and helped the 200 free relay place sixth.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Girls
Cloe Amanatidis
Lake Central
Gymnastics
Amanatidis helped LC place second at the Chesterton Sectional. She was second in all-around (38.225), won floor (9.75), placed fourth on bars (9.5750) and beam (9.5).
Provided
Andrew Alders, Chesterton, swimming
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Andrew Alders
Chesterton
Swimming
Alders rallied to win the 100-yard breaststroke (54.65 seconds) at the state finals. He was also seventh in the 100 free, and helped the Trojans place fourth in the 200 medley relay and seventh in the 200 free relay.
Provided
Sophia Hunzelman, Chesterton, gymnastics
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Sophia Hunzelman
Chesterton
Gymnastics
Hunzelman helped the host Trojans win a sectional title by taking first in all-around (38.425), tying for first on beam and finishing second on bars and floor.
Provided
Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, wrestling
Lake/other
Boys
Jesse Mendez
Crown Point
Wrestling
The sophomore picked up his second state title, this time at 132 pounds, with a 25-13 win over Perry Meridian’s Matthew Koontz.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Lake/Other
Girls
Cloe Amanatidis
Lake Central
Gymnastics
Amanatidis was third in all-around (37.6) and tied for first on floor (9.675) to help the Indians place second at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet.
Provided
Evan Bates, Chesterton, wrestling
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Evan Bates
Chesterton
Wrestling
The junior picked up his first state title with a 9-0 win over West Lafayette Harrison's William Crider in the 220-pound championship.
Provided
Mia Pak, Chesterton, gymnastics
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Mia Pak
Chesterton
Gymnastics
Pak won all-around (38.375), vault (9.75), bars (9.875) and tied for first on floor (9.675) to help the Trojans pick up the team title at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Koron Davis, Bowman, basketball
Lake/other
Boys
Koron Davis
Bowman
Basketball
He had 29 points in a 77-49 win over Times No. 1 Hammond.
John Luke, File, The Times
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, swimming
Lake/Other
Girls
Jordan Artim
Crown Point
Swimming
Artim had two top-eight finishes at the state finals. She finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.30 seconds) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.72).
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Brock Ellis, Chesterton, Wrestling
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Brock Ellis
Chesterton
Wrestling
Ellis improved to 49-0 on the season with an 8-6 win over Crown Point’s Orlando Cruz in the 145-pound final at the EC Central Semistate.
John Luke, File, The Times
Amber Wolf, South Central, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Amber Wolf
South Central
Basketball
Wolf had a pair of double-doubles to help lead the Satellites to the Class 2A Winamac Regional title. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 47-36 championship win over Bremen. In the semifinals, she had 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 46-41 victory over Adams Central.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Lake/other
Boys
Johnell Davis
21st Century
Basketball
Davis scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in a come-from-behind 66-60 victory over West Side.
John Luke, File, The Times
Julia Schutz, Andrean, basketball
Lake/Other
Girls
Julia Schutz
Andrean
Schutz had a combined 42 points over three games to help the 59ers win the Class 2A Whiting Sectional title. Schutz had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 63-58 win over Bishop Noll in the championship. She had 11 in a 55-28 semifinal win over the host Oilers. In the first round, she had 15 points in a 65-32 win over Bowman.
John Luke, File, The Times
Colton Jones, Valparaiso, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Colton Jones
Valparaiso
Basketball
Jones had 26 points in an 82-68 win over LaPorte.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Ryin Ott
LaPorte
Basketball
Ott combined for 55 points in three postseason games to help the Slicers win the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional title. She had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-38 championship win over the host Wolves. She also had six steals in the win. In the semifinals, she had 18 points in a 67-47 win over South Bend Riley. In the first round, she had 16 points in a 63-47 victory over South Bend Adams.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Jeremiah Lovett, Munster, basketball
Lake/Other
Boys
Jeremiah Lovett
Munster
Basketball
Lovett had a team-high 24 points in a 74-67 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Lowell.
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
Morgan Schoon, Griffith, bowling
Lake/Other
Girls
Morgan Schoon
Griffith
Bowling
Schoon won the state singles title at Championship Lanes in Anderson with a 660 series.
Provided
Jack Schwartz, Valparaiso, swimming
Porter/Lake
Boys
Jack Schwartz
Valparaiso
Diving
Schwartz won the Duneland Athletic Conference title for the third straight time, posting a total of 495.15 points.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Veronika Ozimek, Chesterton, swimming
Porter/Lake
Girls
Veronika Ozimek
Chesterton
Swimming
Ozimek played a part in four event wins during a 128-58 win over Munster. Ozimek won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 9.36 seconds), the 100 free (53.3) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Keon Thompson Jr., Merrillville, basketball
Lake/Other
Boys
Keon Thompson Jr.
Merrillville
Basketball
Thompson Jr. tied the school’s single-game scoring record with 52 points in a 104-73 win over Portage.
John Luke, File, The Times
Emma Wright, Hobart, swimming
Lake/Other
Girls
Emma Wright
Hobart
Swimming
The junior broke records in the 50-yard freestyle (24.06 seconds) and the 100 free (51.71) at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet.
Times file photo
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Cole Wireman
Kouts
Basketball
Wireman helped the Mustangs defend their Porter County Conference Tournament title with 25 points in a 49-46 win over Washington Twp. Earlier in the tourney, he had 36 in an 83-47 first-round win over Boone Grove.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Sahara Bee, Morgan Twp., basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Sahara Bee
Morgan Twp.
Basketball
Bee totaled 39 points in three games to help the Cherokees win the Porter County Conference Tournament title. She began the tourney with 18 points in a 58-31 win over Washington Twp. She had 12 in a 56-23 victory over Kouts in the semifinals and nine in the 54-32 title-game win over South Central.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Parker Kneifel, Kouts, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Parker Kneifel
Kouts
Basketball
Kneifel had a game-high 24 points in a 79-49 win over North Judson.
Provided
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian, basketball
Lake/other
Boys
Ben Lins
Covenant Christian
Basketball
Lins became the school’s all-time leading scorer with a career-high 51 points in an 83-43 win over Heritage Christian (Dyer).
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times
Dash Shaw, Crown Point, basketball
Lake/Other
Girls
Dash Shaw
Crown Point
Basketball
Shaw combined for 38 points in two wins. She had a game-high 20 points in a 52-33 win over Munster. Later in the week, she had 18 in an 85-47 win over Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Travis Grayson, Chesterton, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Travis Grayson
Chesterton
Basketball
The sophomore had 26 points in a 67-44 win over LaPorte.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Makenna King
South Central
Gymnastics
King scored a perfect 10 on vault en route to winning all-around (38.25) during a meet against Chesterton and Hobart. Later in the week, she won all-around (38.3) plus vault (9.75), bars (9.575) and floor (9.825) in the Vikings Invite at Valparaiso
Provided
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian, basketball
Lake/Other
Logan Van Essen
Illiana Christian
Basketball
Van Essen had a game-high 23 points to lead the Vikings to a 64-54 win over Covenant Christian.
Van Essen had a game-high 23 points to lead the Vikings to a 64-54 win over Covenant Christian.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, swimming
Lake/Other
Girls
Jordan Artim
Crown Point
Swimming
Artim was a part of four event wins to help the Bulldogs take home the Highland Invitational title. Artim won the 50-yard freestyle (23.64 seconds), 100 breaststroke (1:06.11) plus swimming legs on the 200 medley relay (1:52.83) and the 200 free relay (1:43.1).
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Ally McConnell, Marquette, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Ally McConnell
Marquette
Basketball
McConnell totaled 54 points in two wins. She had 31 in a 64-24 win over Roosevelt. She had 23 in a 48-32 win over Calumet.
Tony Martin, File, The Times
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian, basketball
Lake/Other
Boys
Ben Lins
Covenant Christian
Basketball
Lins had 21 points each in wins over Granger Christian (61-38) and Trinity (57-44) at the Cougar Classic. He also totaled eight 3-pointers.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
Emma Wright, Hobart, swimming
Lake/Other
Girls
Emma Wright
Hobart
Swimming
Wright took part in four event wins as the host Brickies captured the Winterfest title with 144 points. Wright won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 57.21 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.83). She also swam legs on the victorious 200 medley relay (1:57.28) and 200 free relay (1:44.44).
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Cole Wireman
Kouts
Basketball
Wireman totaled 50 points in wins over Hammond Academy (105-52) and Frontier (84-39). He had 29 against HAST.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Jordan Barnes
Portage
Basketball
Barnes combined for 55 points over four games to lead the Indians to the Lake Central Tournament title, including a game-high 22 in a 60-56 overtime win over the hosts in the championship. She added 13 in a 76-49 win over McCutcheon. She also had 10 points each in a 44-30 win over Winamac and 57-31 upset win over Munster. She totaled 11 3-pointers for the tourney.
John Luke, File, The Times
Jaquez Williams, Bowman, basketball
Lake/Other
Boys
Jaquez Williams
Bowman
Basketball
Williams combined for 59 points in two wins. Williams had 30 in an 84-41 win over Lake Station. Later in the week, he had 29 in a 66-53 win over St. Louis University High at the St. Louis Shootout.
John Luke, File, The Times
Nasiya Gause, Lake Station, basketball
Lake/Other
Girls
Nasiya Gause
Lake Station
Basketball
The freshman scored 20 points in a 67-50 upset win over Bishop Noll.
James Boyd, File, The Times
Jake Wadding, Chesterton, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Jake Wadding
Chesterton
Basketball
Wadding scored a game-high 29 points in a 50-48 win over 21
st Century in a battle of unbeateens.
John Luke, File, The Times
Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton, basketball
LaPorte/Porter
Girls
Ashley Craycraft
Chesterton
Basketball
Craycraft had 21 points to help the Trojans snap a 10-game losing streak against Valparaiso in a 50-40 win.
Paul Oren, File, The Times
Kristy Cravens, Portage, basketball
LaPorte/Porter
Girls
Kristy Cravens
Portage
Basketball
Cravens drained five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points and led the Indians to a 57-49 win over Chesterton.
Provided
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Tate Ivanyo
Morgan Township
Basketball
He had a game-high 23 points in a 58-54 win over Marquette.
Tony Martin, File, The Times
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley, basketball
Lake/Other
Girls
Lilly Toppen
Kankakee Valley
Basketball
She had a combined 31 points in two wins for the Kougars. She had a team-high 17 in a 53-34 win over Hobart. She added 14 in a 56-39 win over Hanover Central.
Provided
Parion Roberson, West Side, basketball
Lake/Other
Boys
Parion Roberson
West Side
Basketball
He had a team-high 17 points in the Cougars’ 69-62 win over Hammond.
Provided
Amber Wolf, South Central, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Amber Wolf
South Central
Basketball
Wolf had a game-high 22 points in a 67-42 PCC win over Kouts.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Cole Wireman
Kouts
Basketball
The junior had a game-high 31 points in a 91-45 win over Covenant Christian.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll, basketball
Lake/Other
Girls
Courtney Blakely
Bishop Noll
Basketball
Blakely totaled 66 points in three wins. She scored 27 in a 68-44 win over West Side. She had 22 in a 73-24 GSSC win over River Forest. She finished the week with 17 in a 68-52 win over Calumet,
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Lake/Other
Boys
Johnell Davis
21st Century
Basketball
Davis scored a game-high 35 points in a 77-53 win over Bowman.
John Luke, File, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Lake/other
Lake/other
Girls
Jessica Carrothers
Crown Point
The sophomore totaled 74 points in four wins for the Bulldogs. She had 24 in a 62-54 win over Columbus North, 22 in a 76-49 win over LaPorte, 18 in an 88-16 win over EC Central and 10 in a 49-43 win over Castle.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Grace Weston, Westville, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Girls
Grace Weston
Westville
Girls basketball
Weston had 22 points in an 80-31 win over River Forest.
Provided
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian, basketball
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Tyler Schmidt
Victory Christian Academy
Basketball
The senior had 42 in an 86-47 win over Boone Grove.
Provided
Nick Anderson, Lake Central, basketball
Lake/other
Boys
Nick Anderson
Lake Central
Basketball
Anderson combined for 66 points in a pair of wins for the Indians. He had 35 in a season-opening 58-47 win over Andrean. He had 31 in a 58-56 win over South Bend Washington.
John Luke, File, The Times
Ally Capouch, Kouts, basketball
Girls
Ally Capouch
Kouts
Basketball
Capouch combined for 50 points in three victories. She had eight total 3-pointers in the victories. She scored 18 in a 55-26 win over Covenant Christian, 19 in a 53-24 win over North Newton and 13 in a 60-17 win over West Central.
Provided
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, Football
Porter/LaPorte
Boys
Tommy Burbee
Valparaiso
Football
The running back rushed 25 times for 111 yards and a 1-yard touchdown in 10-7 Class 5A semistate win over Fort Wayne Dwenger.
John Luke, File, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Girls
Jessica Carrothers
Crown Point
Basketball
The sophomore totaled 79 points in three wins. She had 28 in a 77-30 win over Andrean. At the DAC/NLC Shootout, she had 27 in a 68-43 win over Warsaw and 55-43 victory over Northridge.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Riley Johnston, Hobart, football
Lake/other
Boys
Riley Johnston
Hobart
Football
The quarterback totaled 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-24 loss to East Noble in a Class 4A semistate. Johnston ran 14 times for 160 yards and scores of 71 and 1 yards. He also passed for 50 yards.
Aaron Ferguson
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Burbee rushed 13 times for 229 yards and three scores in 49-0 Class 5A regional win at Mishawaka. He scored from 1, 4 and 70 yards out.
Times file photo
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Ott combined for 34 points in a pair of wins for the Slicers. She had 24 in a 62-24 win over South Bend Clay. Earlier in the week, she had 10 in a 71-35 win over New Prairie.
Photo provided
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
The junior rushed 28 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-14 Class 2A regional win over Lewis Cass. Walsh scored on runs of 1, 15 and 74 yards.
Times file photo
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
The sophomore had 21 points in an 84-17 win over Morton.
Times file photo
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
Walsh rushed 22 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns plus added a 66-yard fumble return for a fourth score in a 44-34 Class 2A Sectional 33 championship win over Rensselaer. Walsh’s rushing TDs covered 4, 12 and 35 yards.
Times file photo
Matt Tomczak, Valparaiso, football
Tomczak had rushing touchdowns of 10 and 20 yards in Valparaiso’s 45-0 win over LaPorte in the Class 5A Sectional 9 championship game.
Times file photo
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Barnes had 37 combined points in two wins for the Indians. She had 16 in a 58-56 win over Andrean in the opener and then had 21 in a 71-52 win over Oregon-Davis.
Times file photo
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
The sophomore had a game-high 23 points in a 76-16 season-opening win over West Side.
Times file photo
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Burbee rushed 10 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a 69-6 win over Munster in the Vikings’ sectional opener. He had scoring runs of 1 and 12 yards.
Times file photo
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
She finished fourth in 18 minutes, 4.3 seconds at the state meet.
Times file photo
Gabriel Sanchez, Lowell, cross country
Sanchez won the program’s first state title, finishing in 15 minutes, 28.7 seconds.
Times file photo
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Gilliana earned all-state honors by finishing 15th (18 minutes, 37.3 seconds) at the state finals.
Times file photo
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
James won the New Prairie Semistate title by finishing in 17 minutes, 53.4 seconds, besting her competition by at least 45 seconds.
Times file photo
Jake Mayersky, Boone Grove, football
Mayersky had three combined touchdowns in a 44-7 win over Whiting. He had rushing scores from 26 and 37 yards plus a 26-yard scoring strike to Brae’ton Vann.
Times file photo
Jack Bailey, Lake Central, soccer
Bailey had a goal and assist in the Indians’ 2-1 Class 3A Kokomo Semistate win over Noblesville, helping LC advance to the state championship game.
Times file photo
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Gilliana placed second in 18 minutes, 38 seconds at the New Prairie Semistsate. She helped the Vikings place second in the team standings (115).
Times file photo
Rob MacNeill, Lake Central, soccer
MacNeill had both goals in the Indians’ 2-1 win over Northridge in the championship of the Class 3A Penn Regional. He also had an assist in a 4-2 semifinal win over South Bend Adams.
Times file photo
Maddie Banter, Crown Point, volleyball
Banter totaled 31 kills and 30 digs to help the host Bulldogs win a Class 4A sectional championship. She had 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 win over Valparaiso in the title game. She had 11 kills, eight digs and three aces in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 semifinal win over Chesterton. She started the postseason with nine kills and 12 digs in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-9 win over Lowell.
Times file photo
Brae’ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
The senior running back rushed 11 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Whiting.
Photo provided
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
She won the Chesterton Regional in a time of 18 minutes, 36.2 seconds and also helped the Vikings win the team title.
Times file photo
Robbie Capehart, Chesterton, soccer
Capehart totaled four goals and three assists in three games in the Class 3A Valparaiso Sectional. He had two goals in a 5-0 championship win over Merrillville.
Times file photo
Lexi Darnell, Boone Grove, soccer
Darnell scored the 100tth goal of her career in a 2-1 overtime win over Andrean in a Class A sectional final. She also had two goals and two assists in a 12-0 semifinal win over Oregon-Davis.
Times file photo
Kayla Ziel, Munster, soccer
Ziel scored the game’s lone goal in overtime to lead Munster past Crown Point 1-0 in the semifinals of the Class 3A EC Central Sectional. She also had an assist in a 4-0 first-round win over Highland. The Mustangs defeated the host Cardinals 10-0 in the final.
Times file photo
Jamarrion Gaines, T.F. South, football
Gaines rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-32 win over Bremen.
Times file photo
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
James repeated as individual champion at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet, finishing in 18 minutes and 35 seconds. She also helped the Red Devils win the team crown.
Times file photo
Bryce Pickering, Chesterton, football
Bryce Pickering had three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 38-0 DAC win over Lake Central. He had seven receptions for 156 yards, iucluding an 80-yard scoring reception. He had 22 yards rushing, which included scoring runs of 2 and 6 yards.
Times file photo
Brett Driscoll, Hanover Central, football
Driscoll rushed 20 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 40-0 GSSC win overWhiting. Driscoll scored from 2, 15 and 27 yards.
Times file photo
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
She had a hat trick and two assists in a 7-0 win over Griffith. Earlier in the week, she had an assist in an 8-1 win over LaPorte.
Times file photo
Michael Perkins, EC Central, football
Perkins rushed 15 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 39-12 win over Clark. Perkins had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 34 yards. He added a 64-yard punt return for his third score.
Provided
Lia Thomas, Michigan City, golf
Thomas carded a 73 at the Lafayette Jeff Regional and qualified for her second straight trip to the state finals.
Provided
Danielle Colantuono, Lake Central, golf
Colantuono carded a 78 to help Lake Central place second with a 335 at the Lafayette Jeff Regional, helping the Indians qualify for the state finals.
Photo provided
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
Mullen passed for 228 yards and four touchdowns in Chesterton’s 26-7 win. He had scoring tosses of 1, 22, 35 and 68 yards.
Times file photo
Wynne Aldrich
Aldrich won medalist honors at the Valparaiso Sectional with a career-low, 2-over-par 74 at Valparaiso Country Club. She also helped Valparaiso win its sixth team title in seven years.
Provided
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Burbee rushed 23 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns in Valparaiso’s 40-6 DAC win over Chesterton. He had two scoring runs of a yard plus TD rushes of 8 and 25 yards.
Times file photo
Sydney Weiner, Crown Point, golf
Weiner won medalist honors in the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira with a 4-over-par 76. The Bulldogs also won the team title.
Provided
Jeremiah Howard, Merrillville, football
Howard caught five passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 46-7 DAC win over Michigan City. He had scoring receptions of 73 and 60 yards.
Times file photo
Sydney Dixon, Boone Grove, volleyball
Dixon totaled 52 kills, nine aces and two block kills, leading the Wolves to the title at the Chesterton Invitational. She was named the tourney MVP.
Provided
Mark Flores, Calumet, football
Calumet quarterback Mark Flores rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown in a 19-12 overtime loss in the Sectional 25 championship game on Friday.
Times file photo
Delaney Adams, Crown Point, golf
Adams carded an 80 to help the Bulldogs win the Pat Ford Invitational team title at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte.
Provided
Ben Slatcoff, Chesterton, football
Slatcoff caught three passes for 113 yards, which included scoring receptions of 60 and 30 yards, in the Trojans’ 29-7 DAC win over LaPorte.
Times file photo
Tajheem Lawson, Marion Catholic, football
Lawson rushed 12 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Bowman Academy. He scored from 17, 55, 74 and 92 yards.
Provided
Emma Adams, Crown Point, soccer
Adams had two goals and five assists in a 9-0 DAC win over LaPorte.
Provided
Brae'ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
The running back totaled six touchdowns in a 53-0 GSSC win over South Central. He rushed 13 times for 192 yards and five TDs. He also caught one pass for a 15-yard score.
Provided
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
Bakaitis had a combined two goals and four assists in a pair of wins. She had a goal and three assists in a 10-0 win over Merrillville. She also had a goal and assist in a 5-0 win over Elkhart Central.
Times file photo
Zack Warchus, Portage, football
The Portage quarterback accounted for 381 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a win over Lowell.
Times file photo
Paris Hewlett, Morton, football
Hewlett threw for 158 yards and two scores and the Governors defeated Lake Central 20-0.
Provided
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, volleyball
Stoddard has 12 kills and six block kills in the DAC win over LaPorte, handing the Slicers their first league loss since 2017.
Provided
Addy Joiner, Chesterton, volleyball
Joiner has two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Valparaiso.
Times file photo
Riley Garcia, Wheeler, soccer
Riley Garcia combined for five goals in a pair of wins for the Bearcats. She had a hat trick in a 10-0 win over Merrillville. She finished the week with two goals in a 4-0 win over Portage.
Times file photo
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
James was the individual winner (19 minutes, 20 seconds) and also helped the Red Devils win the team title at the Dave Walker Invitational.
Times file photo
Christian Rios, Highland, football
Rios played a key part in a 19-18 upset win over Morton. He had a 35-yard fumble recovery, had the longest play of the game --- a 79-yard reception – and clinched the win with a 16-yard first-down run in the fourth quarter.
Photo provided
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
The sophomore quarterback came off the bench to complete 15-of-27 passes for 294 and three touchdowns in a 21-13 win over Hobart.
Photo provided
