Merrillville runner Shamiya Beasley to receive prestigious scholarship from IHSAA
PREP SPORTS

Merrillville runner Shamiya Beasley to receive prestigious scholarship from IHSAA

Shamiya Beasley -- Merrillville

Merrillville senior Shamiya Beasley was honored by the IHSAA as one of the premier student-athletes in the state.

There are students who are involved, and then there’s Shamiya Beasley.

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all Indiana schools and prep sports for the rest of the school year, it may have been an understatement to call the Merrillville senior busy. Throughout her high school career, Beasley’s schedule was jam-packed with commitments to the cross country team, track team, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Merrillville’s Spanish club and Merrillville’s athletic counsel.

Balancing so many activities, clubs and teams presented its challenges, but Beasley continued to excel in the classroom. The senior is on track to graduate as the Pirates’ valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA and was awarded the prestigious Cato Memorial Scholarship by the IHSAA on March 23 for her outstanding effort as a student-athlete.

She is one of 13 high school athletes in the state that will receive the $2,500 scholarship.

“I was very excited because it was so few people,” Beasley said. “It was really big for me because I didn’t know about the scholarship. But with my athletic directors, it just shows how they look at the little things. I didn’t believe it was noticed.”

According to a press release from the IHSAA, nearly 100 student-athletes applied, and there were a number of athletic and academic requirements each applicant had to meet. Beasley ranks No. 1 academically in her graduating class of 525 students and has also reeled in seven varsity letters throughout her strong cross country and track career, which allowed her to easily qualify.

Shamiya Beasley -- Merrillville 2

Merrillville senior Shamiya Beasley, who was a standout cross country and track runner for the Pirates, is on track to graduate as the school's valedictorian.

However, that’s not solely why Merrillville girls track coach Branden Wesby thinks Beasley was deserving of a scholarship. From his perspective, Beasley’s intangibles are what truly separate her from her peers. She has carried herself with integrity and class since she joined his program, and no matter how ambitious she may be personally, she was always there to uplift her teammates, as well.

“When you look at her in the school, she has won leadership awards, sportsmanship awards, she’s been a team captain, she’s been team MVP, so to now see it get recognized throughout the state is pretty special to me,” Wesby said. “Everybody in the school has the opportunity to see Shamiya walk the halls and be that type of leader and role model to everyone, but this wasn’t just a school award.

“A lot of people felt that way about her in the state of Indiana.”

Mike Hoffman is technically the Pirates boys cross country coach but has worked with Beasley extensively throughout her prep career. He echoed the same sentiments as Wesby and said the senior’s dedication remained steady, even in the face of adversity.

Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr. fueled by grandfather's memory

Last spring, Beasley broke her left foot during track season and didn't even realize it at the time. She still isn’t sure when the injury exactly happened because she competed through the pain and actually helped Merrillville qualify for regionals in the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800. It wasn’t until after the season that Beasley got an x-ray, revealing her broken left foot, and she was forced her to miss her senior year in cross country.

“She did not get to start running again until November, I believe, and a lot of kids would have shut down. Not even go out for cross country, not even try,” Hoffman said. “But she showed up every day and actually kind of stepped into being an assistant coach or a grad assistant ... and she took it in a very positive way. That speaks to her leadership and character.”

Beasley will enroll at Kentucky and plans to walk on to the Wildcats’ track team, but she wasn’t quite ready to move on. The Pirates’ program record in the 800 stands at 2 minutes, 19.12 seconds, and the senior was just four seconds away from breaking it.

After being injured in the fall, not having the chance to chase history this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak will stick with her forever.

“You’re always going to have that ‘What if?’ in the back of your mind, but that’s why you literally have to take every opportunity like it’s your last opportunity,” Beasley said. “When you really have a love for this sport, and it gets snatched away from you, it’s devastating.

“I just needed one more meet.”

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

