Merrillville runner Shamiya Beasley to receive prestigious scholarship from IHSAA

However, that’s not solely why Merrillville girls track coach Branden Wesby thinks Beasley was deserving of a scholarship. From his perspective, Beasley’s intangibles are what truly separate her from her peers. She has carried herself with integrity and class since she joined his program, and no matter how ambitious she may be personally, she was always there to uplift her teammates, as well.

“When you look at her in the school, she has won leadership awards, sportsmanship awards, she’s been a team captain, she’s been team MVP, so to now see it get recognized throughout the state is pretty special to me,” Wesby said. “Everybody in the school has the opportunity to see Shamiya walk the halls and be that type of leader and role model to everyone, but this wasn’t just a school award.

“A lot of people felt that way about her in the state of Indiana.”

Mike Hoffman is technically the Pirates boys cross country coach but has worked with Beasley extensively throughout her prep career. He echoed the same sentiments as Wesby and said the senior’s dedication remained steady, even in the face of adversity.