Merrillville's Keon Thompson Jr., Lowell's Christopher Mantis named Indiana Junior All-Stars

Keon Thompson Jr. doesn’t brag.
Merrillville’s star guard is often the best player on the court whenever he suits up for the Pirates, but he’ll never say it.
The junior lets his play speak for itself, and Wednesday it spoke loudly when Thompson was named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team. He was one of six players chosen to the core group and will compete against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1 and the Indiana All-Stars on June 3.
“It was one of my goals, season-wise and personally,” Thompson said of his selection. “I realized that it would take a lot of work to achieve that goal, and obviously, it has.”
Thompson spent countless hours in the gym this season — before school and after practice — polishing his skill set, and his dedication turned into a nightmare for opposing teams. The junior averaged a team-high 30.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and shot 54.0% from the field and 74.0% at the free-throw line.
He erupted for a career-high 52 points in a home win over Portage on Jan. 24, which tied Merrillville’s single-game scoring record. But if that wasn’t enough, Thompson also left his mark in a few other places. The junior finished the year with 706 points, the second-most in a single season in Pirates history, and also became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
In a victory against Crown Point on Jan. 17, Thompson was the eighth Merrillville boys basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau and has poured in 1,353 points in three seasons. Pirates coach Bo Patton said his standout junior was very deserving of his Indiana Junior All-Star recognition, especially after leading the team to its 20th sectional championship.
“He definitely had the numbers, and after we got our sectional title, it was very much a possibility in my mind,” Patton said. “I think he is one of the top 10 players in the state, if not top five, so I absolutely expected it.”
Thompson has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, New Orleans and Miami (Ohio), but he wasn’t the only Division I prospect from the Region to receive some big news Wednesday. Lowell junior Christopher Mantis was also selected as an Indiana Junior All-Star.
The 6-foot-6 guard, who has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, Ball State, Incarnate Word and Bellarmine, was one of seven players chosen to the red (north) group and one of 20 athletes picked overall. He will have the chance to compete alongside the core group, featuring Thompson, when it faces the Indiana All-Stars.
Throughout a stellar junior campaign, Mantis averaged a team-high 24.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field, 40.9% from behind the arc and 78.3% at the free-throw line. He tied his career high with 35 points three times this year, but Red Devils coach Joe Delgado believes Mantis’ all-around expertise is what earned him a spot among the state’s best.
“He can score points, and he’s a scorer, but he’s so much more than that,” Delgado said. “He’s an excellent passer. He has such a high basketball IQ, and he just sees the game differently. … I definitely think this is going to help motivate him to continue working harder.”
Mantis was actually training at his home Wednesday — going through shooting drills and doing body-weight workouts — when he found out that he was named an Indiana Junior All-Star. Although Lowell's leader was happy to take a quick break and celebrate the achievement with his family, he still wasn't satisfied.
"Obviously, there's room for improvement," said Mantis, who is eyeing the Red Devils' first sectional crown since 1993. "I wasn't with the core guys, so that's kind of fueling me. But I just want to get better than I was this year, not only for myself but as a team. We got bounced (out of sectionals) in the first round, so we gotta go get a championship."
