Merrillville's Keon Thompson Jr., Lowell's Christopher Mantis named Indiana Junior All-Stars

Throughout a stellar junior campaign, Mantis averaged a team-high 24.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field, 40.9% from behind the arc and 78.3% at the free-throw line. He tied his career high with 35 points three times this year, but Red Devils coach Joe Delgado believes Mantis’ all-around expertise is what earned him a spot among the state’s best.

“He can score points, and he’s a scorer, but he’s so much more than that,” Delgado said. “He’s an excellent passer. He has such a high basketball IQ, and he just sees the game differently. … I definitely think this is going to help motivate him to continue working harder.”

Mantis was actually training at his home Wednesday — going through shooting drills and doing body-weight workouts — when he found out that he was named an Indiana Junior All-Star. Although Lowell's leader was happy to take a quick break and celebrate the achievement with his family, he still wasn't satisfied.

"Obviously, there's room for improvement," said Mantis, who is eyeing the Red Devils' first sectional crown since 1993. "I wasn't with the core guys, so that's kind of fueling me. But I just want to get better than I was this year, not only for myself but as a team. We got bounced (out of sectionals) in the first round, so we gotta go get a championship."

