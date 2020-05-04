Merrillville senior, dual-threat quarterback Peter Rodriguez Jr. plans to walk on at Indiana

Peter Rodriguez Jr. is betting on himself.
The Merrillville senior and former quarterback for the Pirates is heading to Indiana in the fall and will try to join the football team as a walk on. He announced his decision Sunday night via Twitter.
"It's just been a long time coming. It was more so me just wading through the recruiting process," Rodriguez said. "I had talked to a couple of friends of mine, and they just told me to do what I've been doing my whole life. Just go with myself and work hard to get to where I want to get to and believe in myself."
Rodriguez is not a preferred walk on and hasn't been in contact with the Hoosiers' coaching staff, but he is hoping to touch base with them soon. The senior said Aurora University, a Division III program in Illinois, and Valparaiso University were the other two schools that he considered, but ultimately the education offered at Indiana is what put that college over the top in the decision.
Last season, Rodriguez was an integral piece of Merrillville's offense. The dual-threat quarterback split time with fellow senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead, who was arguably the better thrower of the duo.
Rodriguez completed 31 of 60 passes for 356 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Whitehead completed 100 of 178 passes for 1,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As the season wore on, though, Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said Rodriguez really began to prove his worth as a runner.
"He was such a huge part for us because when you have a guy that can run the ball as well as he can, it gives you an extra blocker out on the field when you can just snap it to your quarterback and he goes," Seiss said. "It also gives you the ability to read a defender and not block a guy, and the quarterback can make that guy wrong. It just gave us a lot of options on what we wanted to do by way of running the ball."
Rodriguez finished his senior campaign as the team's leading rusher with 153 carries for 1,105 yards and 19 touchdowns. His most notable performance came in the Pirates' Class 6A regional win over Warsaw. He erupted for a career-high 165 rushing yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 18 carries.
Merrillville eventually fell to Carmel in a Class 6A semistate but still ended the 2019 season with an 11-2 record. Seiss doesn't think the team's memorable run would have been possible without Rodriguez' leadership under center and his overall dedication to the program.
In his sophomore campaign, Rodriguez tore his right ACL in a Week 5 loss against Michigan City, and he wasn't fully healthy again until his breakout senior season. Throughout the entire rehabilitation process, Seiss said Rodriguez hardly complained and accepted whatever role he was given when he returned to the field. From Seiss' perspective, that type of resiliency and selflessness bodes well for Rodriguez's lofty goal of making the Indiana football team.
"He's going to have to have a position change, whether that's playing receiver, safety, (cornerback), heck, maybe even running back, because at the collegiate level you can't necessarily do what we do at (quarterback)," Seiss said. "He'll have to make some sort of adjustment. But with that said and what he did for us and our football program, if there's a guy that can do it, it's definitely him."
Although Rodriguez's time as a quarterback has likely come to a close, the senior said he is more than willing to line up somewhere else for the next chapter of his career.
"When I talked to a few D-I colleges, they were talking to me about if I wanted to play as a receiver or something like that, and I'll most certainly play a different position," Rodriguez said. "I'll play whatever position that will help the team win."
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!