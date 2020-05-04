Merrillville senior, dual-threat quarterback Peter Rodriguez Jr. plans to walk on at Indiana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter Rodriguez Jr. is betting on himself.

The Merrillville senior and former quarterback for the Pirates is heading to Indiana in the fall and will try to join the football team as a walk on. He announced his decision Sunday night via Twitter.

"It's just been a long time coming. It was more so me just wading through the recruiting process," Rodriguez said. "I had talked to a couple of friends of mine, and they just told me to do what I've been doing my whole life. Just go with myself and work hard to get to where I want to get to and believe in myself."

Rodriguez is not a preferred walk on and hasn't been in contact with the Hoosiers' coaching staff, but he is hoping to touch base with them soon. The senior said Aurora University, a Division III program in Illinois, and Valparaiso University were the other two schools that he considered, but ultimately the education offered at Indiana is what put that college over the top in the decision.

Last season, Rodriguez was an integral piece of Merrillville's offense. The dual-threat quarterback split time with fellow senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead, who was arguably the better thrower of the duo.