Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr., Hammond standouts Darrell Reed, Harold Woods reel in scholarship offers

The 6-8 forward averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season and registered seven double-doubles.

Reed's stellar play on offense and defense has helped him earn scholarship offers from Illinois-Chicago, Detroit, Chicago State and most recently Alabama State on July 22. According to Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr., Southern Illinois and Western Michigan have also shown interest, and Reed said he's just weighing his options as best he can despite not being permitted to take official visits because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's different," Reed said. "I would love to be able to have the full experience, but I'm still thankful to have the chance to be recruited so I can go to school for free."

Fellow senior Harold Woods has also garnered the attention of programs at the next level. The 6-3 guard, who averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season, has interest from a handful of Division II schools, including Purdue Northwest, according to Moore.

However, he broke through and landed a scholarship offer from IUPUI on July 31.

"I'm just happy to get my first (Division I) offer," Woods said. "I talked to the coaches two or three days before they offered me, but it was still a surprise."