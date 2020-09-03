Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr., Hammond standouts Darrell Reed, Harold Woods reel in scholarship offers

Keon Thompson Jr. is relentless.
The 6-foot-3 guard is already Merrillville's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball program history with 1,353 points in three years, and last season he tied the Pirates' single-game scoring record with a 52-point explosion in a win against Portage.
Thompson's remarkable junior campaign, in which he averaged 30.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, earned him an Indiana Junior All-Star nod, but Merrillville coach Bo Patton said his star player isn't satisfied.
Even after picking up two more Division I scholarship offers from Northern Illinois on Aug. 19 and Akron on Aug. 26, Thompson is still finding ways to work out on his own amid the coronavirus pandemic, so that he can take his game to an even higher level.
"I think no matter who offers (him a scholarship), he'll still have that chip on his shoulder just because he feels like he's been overlooked for so long," Patton said. " ... I think he uses all of this as motivation to be the best he can. Every day he's trying to prove to himself and others that he's the best on the court."
Thompson also has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, Indiana State, Drake, Cleveland State, Ball State, Robert Morris, New Orleans and Miami (Ohio). However, Patton gave a lot of credit to former 21st Century standout and Northern Illinois' all-time leading scorer Eugene German for helping to lengthen Thompson's list of suitors.
German recently worked out with Thompson and made sure to let his former coach know that Merrillville's leader is the real deal. Patton said German's input was invaluable.
"That was huge. Geno was actually the guy that gave us coach (Mark) Montgomery's number," Patton said. " ... Having played against Keon in a few open gyms, I think Geno saw his talent and what Keon could do on the court, so much respect to Geno. He was big in that process, and he put in a good word for Keon. I think that played a major role in coach Montgomery offering him."
With Thompson's senior season approaching, Patton said he's been telling him and the rest of his athletes that they have "unfinished business." The Pirates won their 20th sectional title in program history before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the IHSAA to cancel the rest of the state tournament.
The disappointment of not being able to complete their memorable run has served as a reminder to not take anything for granted.
"We're always going to keep it in the back of our minds as we go through this season that we're just grateful to even play this game and have our health," Patton said. "It'll be a blessing to just be around each other."
'School for free'
This hasn't been a typical offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hammond senior Darrell Reed is still grabbing the attention of college coaches.
The 6-8 forward averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season and registered seven double-doubles.
Reed's stellar play on offense and defense has helped him earn scholarship offers from Illinois-Chicago, Detroit, Chicago State and most recently Alabama State on July 22. According to Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr., Southern Illinois and Western Michigan have also shown interest, and Reed said he's just weighing his options as best he can despite not being permitted to take official visits because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It's different," Reed said. "I would love to be able to have the full experience, but I'm still thankful to have the chance to be recruited so I can go to school for free."
Fellow senior Harold Woods has also garnered the attention of programs at the next level. The 6-3 guard, who averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season, has interest from a handful of Division II schools, including Purdue Northwest, according to Moore.
However, he broke through and landed a scholarship offer from IUPUI on July 31.
"I'm just happy to get my first (Division I) offer," Woods said. "I talked to the coaches two or three days before they offered me, but it was still a surprise."
One of the reasons why Moore believes Woods has remained relatively unknown is because of his relaxed style of play. But regardless of how it looks, Moore said Woods never fails to prove his worth in the box score. Last season, Woods recorded four double-doubles, highlighted by career highs of 32 points and 14 rebounds in a victory over Munster.
In similar fashion to Merrillville, Hammond also had its season abruptly ended after clinching its third straight sectional crown and 35th sectional championship overall. Moore feels good about his team's chances to claim more postseason hardware during this upcoming campaign, although nothing is guaranteed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We do have high expectations, and we expect to go further if we get the opportunity to play," Moore said. "The guys have done what they've needed to do in terms of working out and with the access they've had to different facilities. ... They've stayed focus, so they're definitely locked in. We're just being prayerful that we get an opportunity to have a season."
