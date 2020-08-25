 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville suspends boys soccer activities after player tests positive for COVID-19
alert urgent
BOYS SOCCER

Merrillville suspends boys soccer activities after player tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Merrillville suspends

Merrillville has suspended boys soccer activities due to COVID-19.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

The Merrillville boys soccer squad has not been on the field.

Pirates coach Brian Past confirmed that team activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are currently under a 14-day team quarantine (players and coaches) because one of our players tested positive for COVID-19," Past wrote in a text message to The Times on Tuesday. "While we are disappointed to halt our season for two weeks, our (Merrillville High School) soccer program, the MHS athletic department, our principal and the (Merrillville Community School Corp.) administrative team believe this decision displays the most integrity in order to keep our athletes and their families safe from illness."

Merrillville has only played one game so far this season, which was its season opener at home against Portage on Aug. 19. Senior forward Nikko Knight notched a goal and an assist in the 2-0 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.

Past added that the Pirates "are in the process of trying to reschedule the games we've had to postpone." According to the Pirates prep sports website, the program has postponed contests against Lafayette Jefferson, Andrean and Kankakee Valley.

"Aligning with the quarantine timetable from the Lake County Health Dept., we will begin practicing Sept. 1, and then following the IHSAA guidelines, we will complete six practices before participating in games," Past wrote.

The earliest Merrillville could resume competition would be a DAC road game against Valparaiso on Sept. 9.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts