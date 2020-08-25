Merrillville suspends boys soccer activities after player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Merrillville boys soccer squad has not been on the field.

Pirates coach Brian Past confirmed that team activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are currently under a 14-day team quarantine (players and coaches) because one of our players tested positive for COVID-19," Past wrote in a text message to The Times on Tuesday. "While we are disappointed to halt our season for two weeks, our (Merrillville High School) soccer program, the MHS athletic department, our principal and the (Merrillville Community School Corp.) administrative team believe this decision displays the most integrity in order to keep our athletes and their families safe from illness."

Merrillville has only played one game so far this season, which was its season opener at home against Portage on Aug. 19. Senior forward Nikko Knight notched a goal and an assist in the 2-0 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.

Past added that the Pirates "are in the process of trying to reschedule the games we've had to postpone." According to the Pirates prep sports website, the program has postponed contests against Lafayette Jefferson, Andrean and Kankakee Valley.