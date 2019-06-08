On a busy Saturday for prep sports in the Region with three teams playing in baseball semistate games, the mood was somber at the outset as the news of the death of Hall of Fame Merrillville basketball coach Jim East made the rounds on social media.
In a storied tradition of high school hoops of Northwest Indiana, East will always have a prominent place. He took a school more known for football and put it at the upper echelon of basketball in the Hoosier state, through his 28 years at the helm of the Pirates.
“Without a doubt,” said former Merrillville coach T.J. Lux, who played on East’s state runner-up team in 1995. “I was very fortunate that I was able to have Coach East’s influence in every possible way. I played for him, and I coached for him. I grew up in Merrillville. From the time I was in the fourth grade I went to Coach East’s basketball camp every summer. ”
Lux said East’s impact went beyond the basketball court.
“Whether you played for him, had him for a teacher in class or went to one of his camps, you knew Coach East,” he said. “... There’s not too many coaches like Jim East. He was tough on you, he was old school but he got the most out of his teams.”
Current Crown Point coach Clint Swan was 24 when he got the Andrean job.
“I didn’t know what I was doing,” said Swan, who coached the rival 59ers from 1997-98 to 2000-01. “I was real intimidated by him. He had every reason to not be as kind to me as he was. When we were between the lines on the court, he was a fierce competitor. He understood how hard it was to be a coach. He was always there to help me when I sought his counsel.”
At Merrillville, East won 16 sectionals, six regionals, one semistate and was state runner-up in 1995 to Ben Davis, according to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame records. He won the Duneland Athletic Conference title 12 times. He was Ball State Alumnus Coach of the Year and IBA District Coach of the Year in 1995 and was an Indiana All-Star coach.
East compiled 653 wins, 11th all-time for Indiana boys coaches. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. His Pirates went 21-2 in his final season in 2010-11, and his state runner-up team finished 27-2.
“It’s a terrible loss for the Merrillville basketball community,” said Lux, who went 132-67 and won three sectionals and two regionals in eight season at Merrillville.
Swan coached East’s grandson, Blake Bonin, who graduated from Crown Point in 2016.
“He was at every game,” Swan said of East. “He really cared about the team.”
East was a 1958 graduate of Selma High School near Muncie, where he played basketball and baseball and ran track, according to the Hall of Fame. East also coached at Chester Center, Center, Connersville and Lawrenceburg.
“I think when people think of basketball in the Region, they probably think of the great teams and players from East Chicago, Valparaiso’s great teams, Bryce Drew and players like E’Twaun Moore,” Swan said. “For me, I’ll always think of Jim East first. He did a lot for Merrillville and for a lot of players over the years. He was a giant.”