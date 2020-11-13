Lavarion Logan carries Merrillville to eighth regional title

Trailing 24-21 with their season on the line, the Pirates turned to Logan and he delivered just like he has all year long. Pirates coach Brad Seiss praised the junior for rarely going down on first contact.

“They begged us to run the football,” Seiss said. “They topped off Marcus and JoJo (Johnson), so we were forced to run the football, but we got what we needed. … We tell our offensive line to keep playing, and when a running back keeps his legs churning, we want our guys to take a pile and move a pile. Those are hidden-yardage opportunities, and obviously (Logan’s 5-yard touchdown run) came in a really big spot for us.”

Safety Anthony Mitchell sealed the Pirates win with two interceptions late in the fourth quarter, which were also his first two picks of the season.

Merrillville will now prepare to face Westfield next week in a semistate matchup. Mitchell said his team is ready to go one step further than last year and punch its ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium.

“When we made it (to semistate) last year, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to,” Mitchell said. “This time we know we have to give our all to come out with a W and go to state.”