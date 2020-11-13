 Skip to main content
Lavarion Logan carries Merrillville to eighth regional title
CLASS 6A

Lavarion Logan carries Merrillville to eighth regional title

ELKHART — Lavarion Logan had already carried the ball 39 times against Elkhart in a Class 6A regional on Friday.

The 40th tote proved to the most important.

Merrillville’s star running back scored on a 5-yard run with about three minutes left in the game, and it turned out to be the difference in the Pirates’ 27-24 victory. Logan finished the night with a season-high 42 carries for 187 yards and three scores to secure the first regional crown of his prep career and the eighth regional crown for his program.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Logan, who played at Joliet Catholic Academy in Illinois last year. “This is my first time ever doing this, and I wanted to do this for the seniors of course because I didn’t want this to be their last game. It was a dog fight. We just had to push through it, and we did.”

Logan scored on a 2-yard in the first quarter and another 2-yard run in the second quarter to get Merrillville off to strong start with a 14-0 lead. But Elkhart responded by scoring 17 unanswered points to take a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Star wide receiver Marcus Hardy caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Angel Nelson to put Merrillville back in front early in the final period, yet once again Elkhart bounced back with a score of its own. Eagles running back Derrick Woods, who shined all night in a duel with Logan, ran for a 42-yard touchdown at the 6:16 mark of the fourth quarter.

Trailing 24-21 with their season on the line, the Pirates turned to Logan and he delivered just like he has all year long. Pirates coach Brad Seiss praised the junior for rarely going down on first contact.

“They begged us to run the football,” Seiss said. “They topped off Marcus and JoJo (Johnson), so we were forced to run the football, but we got what we needed. … We tell our offensive line to keep playing, and when a running back keeps his legs churning, we want our guys to take a pile and move a pile. Those are hidden-yardage opportunities, and obviously (Logan’s 5-yard touchdown run) came in a really big spot for us.”

Safety Anthony Mitchell sealed the Pirates win with two interceptions late in the fourth quarter, which were also his first two picks of the season.

Merrillville will now prepare to face Westfield next week in a semistate matchup. Mitchell said his team is ready to go one step further than last year and punch its ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium.

“When we made it (to semistate) last year, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to,” Mitchell said. “This time we know we have to give our all to come out with a W and go to state.”

Despite playing in freezing temperatures, Logan said he would stick to his normal postgame routine to ensure that he is fresh against Westfield.

“I’m going to take an ice bath,” Logan said with a laugh. “I have to start preparing my body for next week. That’s a big game, and I’m blessed to be in it.”

Regional Championships

Class 6A

Merrillville 27, Elkhart 24

Class 5A

Valparaiso 35, Mishawaka 14

Class 4A

Hobart 45, Logansport 14

Class 3A

Mishawaka Marian 56, Calumet 0

Class 2A

Pioneer 24, Andrean 21

