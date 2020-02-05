Merrillville focuses on fundamentals in win over Morton

The second half was more of the same, as the lead only expanded as the Pirates were able to empty the bench.

“We’re still a little young. We only have three seniors,” Alvarez said. “We have a lot of juniors, some sophomores and a couple freshmen. For them to be in that environment, play in that game, it’s eye-opening to them. It kind of prepares them mentally for what the atmosphere is going to be.”

Merrillville had five different players score at least six points. Davina Smith, SaMya Miller and Shekinah Thomas each had eight.

Dontayvia Stewart led the Governors (6-17) with four points.

The Pirates will meet Munster (19-5) Friday.

Munster 66, West Side 40: The Cougars (5-16) sped the game up and kept pace with Munster into the second quarter. But the Mustangs expanded a lead from four points with five minutes left before halftime to 14 at the break. The advantage grew in the second half.

Sara Zabrecky scored 25 points to lead Munster. Tiara Payne had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars.

Munster and Merrillville haven’t played since 2013.