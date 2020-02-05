Merrillville focuses on fundamentals in win over Morton

ST. JOHN — In a game like Wednesday’s, the biggest concern is just staying focused, Merrillville senior Amani Alvarez said.
“We came with a clear mind to just do everything fundamentally correct,” Alvarez said. “I know we were up by a lot but that didn’t matter to us. We still had a lot of mistakes. We still had some things to work on. It was not perfect.”
The Pirates won a 57-16 win over Morton in the opening round Class 4A Lake Central Sectional.
It’s the first sectional win for Merrillville in two years. The Pirates have improved their record by 11 games over that span.
“This group has come a long way in two years,” coach Amy Govert said. “We’re pretty happy. Everybody got big minutes. No injuries. We’re happy.”
Merrillville (16-9) jumped out in front, scoring the game’s first 14 points and led 17-3 after one quarter. The Pirates had 12 first-half steals and out-rebounded the Governors 19-11.
Alvarez said Merrillville wants to be known for its defense. Morton scored only seven points in the first two quarters.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Alvarez said. “This whole season has kind of been a roller coaster. We’ve showed peaks of doing some things right but other things were not so good. We have yet to put together a great offensive and defensive game.”
The second half was more of the same, as the lead only expanded as the Pirates were able to empty the bench.
“We’re still a little young. We only have three seniors,” Alvarez said. “We have a lot of juniors, some sophomores and a couple freshmen. For them to be in that environment, play in that game, it’s eye-opening to them. It kind of prepares them mentally for what the atmosphere is going to be.”
Merrillville had five different players score at least six points. Davina Smith, SaMya Miller and Shekinah Thomas each had eight.
Dontayvia Stewart led the Governors (6-17) with four points.
The Pirates will meet Munster (19-5) Friday.
Munster 66, West Side 40: The Cougars (5-16) sped the game up and kept pace with Munster into the second quarter. But the Mustangs expanded a lead from four points with five minutes left before halftime to 14 at the break. The advantage grew in the second half.
Sara Zabrecky scored 25 points to lead Munster. Tiara Payne had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars.
Munster and Merrillville haven’t played since 2013.
“They play hard. We’re very familiar with (Sara) Zabrecky from her years at Lake Central," Govert said. Her cousin (Emily Zabrecky) shoots well. They have a lot of weapons. We just have to be ready to go and see what happens.”
Lake Central and EC Central will play the first game Friday at 6 p.m. Merrillville and Munster will follow.