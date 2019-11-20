MERRILLVILLE — When Merrillville takes on Carmel in a Class 6A semistate game Friday, it will also serve as a bit of a family reunion for senior Josiah Ellison.
The Pirates’ 5-foot-10, 220-pound right tackle is the son of Greyhounds running backs coach Dondre Johnson, who played alongside Drew Brees at Purdue in the late 1990s.
“It’s not weird, because I’m always trying to beat my dad in stuff,” Ellison said. “It’s not anything new to me. I like to be competitive, so my dad knows what’s up.”
Johnson starred at Kokomo, rushing for 3,299 yards and 40 touchdowns, before he joined the Boilermakers. But his collegiate career came to a close after only 11 games and three touchdowns due to repeated concussions.
Seeing the head injuries that forced Johnson to end his career prematurely made Ellison’s mother, Janelle Correa, cautious about letting their son compete on the gridiron. Ellison always wanted to play, but he wasn’t allowed to until he was a freshman.
Four years after Merrillville coach Brad Seiss recruited him in gym class, the senior fortunately hasn't had any concussions. Instead, he's developed a strong career in his own right, and no one in the family could have predicted that in his final prep campaign, Ellison and Johnson would square off for a chance to play in the state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s like a dream,” Ellison said. “It won’t feel real until we get there. We just gotta prepare for every day like it’s Friday. If we do that, then we’ll be back here (at Demarre Stadium) next week.”
Despite the obvious family ties that he has in the game, Ellison didn’t put much stock into it because it’s not a head-to-head matchup. He doesn’t have any pregame or postgame plans set with his father, and they haven’t even spoken about what could happen in their biggest game of the year.
For now, Ellison has put all of those thoughts and emotions on the back burner. The Pirates have an opportunity to advance to their first state championship game since 1976, and that’s where his focus remains.
This season, Merrillville has shown the ability to be an explosive aerial offense, highlighted by wide receiver Jeremiah Howard. The senior and Northern Illinois recruit was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player after reeling in 38 catches for 752 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.
However, Howard has been limited throughout the playoffs with just one receiving score, while the running game has done most of the heavy lifting. Three players have accounted for the Pirates’ nine rushing touchdowns during the postseason, and Seiss believes none of it would be possible without Ellison.
“He’ll do whatever you ask him to do,” Seiss said. “He’s athletic enough to be on the kickoff team even though he’s a tackle. He could also be playing H (back) or D-line. But where we’re at in our offensive line, he fits best at tackle, and he’s unselfish in the way that he approaches that. He really helps us be able to run the football.”
In addition to Ellison’s presence up front, fellow senior Eddie Drake has also been an offensive catalyst. The 5-10, 180-pound full back is basically a sixth lineman for Merrillville, and he relishes the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with his opponents. Seiss described the senior as a hard-nosed player that is never afraid to put his body on the line.
“He’d be that old-school 80s meathead that’s wearing the neck roll and everything else,” Seiss said with a laugh. “He plays every play like it’s his last, and he’s a really intense guy. He does a really nice job of taking pride in us running the football and being blue-collar in that way.”
Drake has only scored one touchdown this season, a 9-yard catch in the team’s dramatic loss to Valparaiso in Week 7, but he doesn’t care too much about stats. His satisfaction comes from seeing his teammates gain yards, first downs and ultimately touchdowns.
Last week, the Pirates rushed for 268 yards, 16 first downs and six touchdowns in their 42-28 regional victory over Warsaw. Senior quarterback Peter Rodriquez led the way with 18 carries for a career-high 165 rushing yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and Drake couldn’t be happier to know he played a part in Merrillville’s success.
“I like getting down in the trenches. I like getting down and dirty, especially to help my team win, so of course I’ll be that extra (lineman),” Drake said. “It’s just about who wants it more and who’s going to go out there and lay it all down on the line.”
The enthusiasm Drake displays is in stark contrast to Ellison’s calm demeanor, but their differing personalities have worked well for the Pirates. Regardless of how they go about it, both seniors understand the magnitude of Friday’s road game and who they’re facing.
Carmel has won 12 semistate titles — tied for the third most in IHSAA history — and Drake is eager to help Ellison knock of his father and the rest of the Greyhounds.
“This is my brother, man,” Drake said while putting his arm around Ellison’s shoulders. “We go to war together, and I want it just as much, if not more so, than him.”