Throughout Niko’s Djukic’s four years at Merrillville, his main goal has remained the same.
Leave a legacy.
Since he entered high school, Djukic has always envisioned making plays on the soccer field and the football field. As a senior, it's clear that he’s positively impacted both programs.
“There would never be any question of his commitment, whether you’re talking to the kids on the soccer team or just talking to the guys on the football team and him wanting to be a contributor for us a kicker,” Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss said. “You can tell that he puts it all into both the sports that he plays.”
This year, Djukic amassed 177 saves as a goalkeeper for the Pirates and capped off a standout prep career with eight shutouts. His most memorable performance came in the Class 3A Valparaiso Sectional semifinals. Merrillville shut out the Vikings at home, and Djukic made 15 saves to propel his team to the sectional championship game.
Chesterton, which has only lost one game over the past two years, eventually ended the Pirates’ season and won the sectional title. But when reflecting on the year, Djukic has no regrets. Merrillville finished the season 11-8-1, compared to a 2-15 record in 2017.
“I was just happy because most of the kids that I play club (soccer) with are either from Chesterton, Crown Point or Lake Central,” said Djukic, who plays in the Millennium Soccer Association. “And one thing that they always told me, that I just took as fire to be better, was that, ‘Merrillville soccer is not good. You guys will never be good.’
“Getting to the final was just surreal. I made a last save with like 10 seconds to go, and the first person who came up to me was Jacob (Maldonado), and he goes, ‘WE DID IT!’”
Pirates boys soccer coach Brian Past has been at the helm for 23 seasons and has fond memories of Djukic coming in as a wide-eyed freshman. Although Djukic didn’t become Merrillville’s full-time goalie until last year, Past said he’s been invested with the team since his first practice — so much so that Past had to pump the brakes.
“Niko loves to asks questions, and a lot of them are soccer or sports related. And a lot of them are life-related, too. We kind of had a running joke his freshman year because he would ask a ton of questions, one after another," Past said with a laugh."There were certain days when we had to limit Niko to three questions.”
Despite hounding him at times, Past said he appreciated Djukic’s attention to detail and thirst to improve, especially considering that he had to split time with another fall sport. Following soccer practice on Mondays and Thursdays, Djukic would trade in his goalkeeper gloves for a helmet and pads and join the football team to work on his kicking and punting.
This season, Djukic is 8-for-11 on extra-point attempts and has recorded five touchbacks. Seiss thinks his strong leg is an underrated asset that could potentially come in handy against Lafayette Jefferson at home in the Class 6A Sectional 1 opener on Friday. The Bronchos are averaging 55.6 points per game.
“As a football coach, you’re hoping you have a guy that can just get it in the end zone because in high school football, if you get it in the end zone, nobody can take it out,” Seiss said. “Also, with some of the wind that we deal with here, being able to trap a guy in the corner and letting your kickoff coverage do the rest is equally as valuable.”
Djukic’s first love and favorite sport is soccer, and he plans to keep playing in college. If he has the opportunity, the senior is more than willing to continue doing double-duty at the next level. However, if this is his final time suiting up on the gridiron, he hopes the Pirates can end their football season on a high-note the same way the soccer team did.
“We finished out the regular season with only one loss, which is really good,” Djukic said. “Going into sectionals, we knew were going to hit Lafayette Jeff, whether it was in the final or the first round. It’s going to be a fun one on Friday night.”