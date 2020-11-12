Merrillville safeties Anthony Mitchell, A'Veyawn Madry ready for 'test' against Elkhart

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville rolled past Lafayette Jefferson in Sectional 1 for a 48-14 victory and its 13th sectional crown last week, but the scoreboard didn't tell the full story.

The Bronchos missed out on two long touchdown passes in the first half that could have swung the momentum in their favor and possibly elongated their season. The first play was a potential 86-yard score in the first quarter in which the wide receiver dropped the ball, and the second play was a potential 70-yard score in the second quarter in which the wide receiver was overthrown.

On both occasions, a Pirates player wasn't within 10 yards.

"We don't know what would've happened if they capitalized off those plays, so the next day when we came in, we made sure to fix it because we never want that to happen again," Merrillville safety Anthony Mitchell said. "If something like that happens again, who knows if we'll still be here? So if we want a regional championship, we can't let that happen."

Fellow senior safety A'Veyawn Madry echoed his teammate when he reflected on Merrillville's defensive lapses. But outside of those two miscues, the Pirates' defense has been a nightmare for opposing offenses throughout the playoffs.