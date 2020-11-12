Merrillville safeties ready for 'test' against Elkhart

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville rolled past Lafayette Jefferson in Sectional 1 for a 48-14 victory and its 13th sectional crown last week, but the scoreboard didn't tell the full story.
The Bronchos missed out on two long touchdown passes in the first half that could have swung the momentum in their favor and possibly elongated their season. The first play was a potential 86-yard score in the first quarter in which the wide receiver dropped the ball, and the second play was a potential 70-yard score in the second quarter in which the wide receiver was overthrown.
On both occasions, a Pirates player wasn't within 10 yards.
"We don't know what would've happened if they capitalized off those plays, so the next day when we came in, we made sure to fix it because we never want that to happen again," Merrillville safety Anthony Mitchell said. "If something like that happens again, who knows if we'll still be here? So if we want a regional championship, we can't let that happen."
Fellow senior safety A'Veyawn Madry echoed his teammate when he reflected on Merrillville's defensive lapses. But outside of those two miscues, the Pirates' defense has been a nightmare for opposing offenses throughout the playoffs.
Star defensive linemen Kenneth Grant and Dierre Kelly continue to wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage. And even when some players are able to find a bit of daylight after that first wave of pressure, Madry and Mitchell are usually right there to make the stop on the ground or through the air.
This season, Mitchell has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Madry has shined as well, recording 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, four pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery.
"It just tells a lot about the trust we have in our coaches and the training that we've been getting since Day 1," Madry said of his and Mitchell's stellar performances. "Even when we were younger, we were always working and training with the older guys who were already on varsity. So now, we know the program and we trust our schemes."
Merrillville (9-1) will face undefeated Elkhart (9-0) on the road Friday for a regional title, marking the second consecutive week that the Pirates will square off against an unblemished opponent. In order to keep the team's season alive, Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said Mitchell and Madry will be relied on once again to anchor the defensive secondary.
"Experience is a big thing," Seiss said. "Both of them have started 24 plus games as defenders over the last two years in a scheme that we really haven't changed all that much. They're really comfortable with what we're doing."
The Lions are ranked No. 5 in Class 6A by the Associated Press, while the Pirates come in at No. 7. Madry and Mitchell said they aren't concerned with rankings or predictions because at this point of the statement tournament, every team is good enough to advance.
Their main goal is to hone in and, unlike against Lafayette Jefferson, not give up any freebies.
"It's going to take a lot of game-planning, a lot of work and a lot of preparation," Madry said. "Basically, it's like school, and you just have to study everything until it's time for the test. The test is the game.
"If we study, we should give ourselves a chance to win."
Gallery: 6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
Gallery
