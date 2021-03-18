Merrillville seniors to lead from the front

That culture is reflected in the healthy competition Glass and Davis share. It sets the tone for Merrillville in practice. Both admit, though, that Davis has an edge in the longer sprints while Glass usually wins the shorter races.

That’ll continue for four more years. Both will run for Marian University. Glass will also play football and study to become an accountant. Davis wants to be a dentist.

For the Pirates, both will run the 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay. Davis will run the 200- and 400-meter sprints and run the 1,600-meter relay, as well. Glass is one the best long jumpers in the state with a personal best of 23 feet, four inches.

They each turned in 60-meter dash times of 6.84 during the 2020 indoor season, tops in the state on Milesplit.com.

"Everybody's main goal is come back and win the DAC again, then sectionals and the regional," Glass said. "I'm trying to do the right things on the track and telling some of the younger guys some things I probably didn't know coming up. That's important. Back then, I needed that kind of help, seeing it as well as hearing it."