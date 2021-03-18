 Skip to main content
Merrillville seniors to lead from the front
BOYS TRACK & FIELD | SEASON PREVIEW

Merrillville seniors to lead from the front

MERRILLVILLE — Conference titles and postseason awards are still the expectation for Merrillville boys track.

Seniors Devon Davis and Armani Glass lead a Pirates group ready to remind everyone it’s still the area’s top dog.

“We had a lot of potential (in 2020) and we were looking really good," Glass said. "It hurt real bad (when the season was canceled). We had a lot of talented guys in multiple areas.”

Said Davis: “It’s my senior year. I’ve got to go out the biggest and the best.”

There were high expectations in Merrillville before the IHSAA canceled spring sports last season. The Pirates were returning Duneland Athletic Conference champs. They lost a talented group in the class of 2020.

“One of the biggest motivations for them is to fulfill what they started, keep that winning culture,” coach Patrick Coffey said. “They were actually stronger than me during the pandemic. The kids were calling me, emailing me, checking on me. That’s just the culture we have. For them to come back and integrate everything like that is vital to any track team’s success.”

That culture is reflected in the healthy competition Glass and Davis share. It sets the tone for Merrillville in practice. Both admit, though, that Davis has an edge in the longer sprints while Glass usually wins the shorter races.

That’ll continue for four more years. Both will run for Marian University. Glass will also play football and study to become an accountant. Davis wants to be a dentist.

For the Pirates, both will run the 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay. Davis will run the 200- and 400-meter sprints and run the 1,600-meter relay, as well. Glass is one the best long jumpers in the state with a personal best of 23 feet, four inches.

They each turned in 60-meter dash times of 6.84 during the 2020 indoor season, tops in the state on Milesplit.com.

"Everybody's main goal is come back and win the DAC again, then sectionals and the regional," Glass said. "I'm trying to do the right things on the track and telling some of the younger guys some things I probably didn't know coming up. That's important. Back then, I needed that kind of help, seeing it as well as hearing it."

To have not just one but two athletes who can score points in multiple is a real luxury for the Pirates. The only concern, Coffey said, is making sure they’re not spread too thin during DAC meets, which count toward the conference championship.

“The nice thing about them is their consistency. They take practice seriously. They’re consistent in meets. I don’t have to worry about them,” Coffey said. “They always want to win.”

Coffey said the pair have opposing personalities. Glass is the quiet, lead-by-example type. Davis is the talker, hyping up teammates during a meet.

“We had a whole year off. We didn’t see each other and we’re just now kind of seeing each other,” Davis said. “As leaders and seniors, it’s up to us to get everybody coming back to where we used to be. Things are coming together pretty well. Everybody’s getting pretty close.”

One of the biggest individual goals for Glass and Davis to reach the all-state level in the 400-meter relay. They were just short as sophomores.

“Definitely making it to state (is what we want to do),” Davis said. “The goal is to win state, always.”

10 athletes to watch

Ryan Farmer, Sr., Lowell, sprints

He anchored the Red Devils’ all-state 400-meter relay team and qualified in the 400-meter sprint as a 10th grader.

Armani Glass, Sr., Merrillville, sprints, long jump

One of the state’s best long jumpers and short sprinters, Glass will run and play football at Marian University.

Lucas Guerra, Sr., Highland, distance

Named Mr. Cross Country in the fall, the Georgetown commit is one the state favorites in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Riley Johnston, Sr., Hobart, pole vault

He finished third in the event in 2019 and is the likely favorite this year. Coaches say he’s pushing 16 feet in practice.

Brett Otterbacher, Sr., Valparaiso, sprints

The Purdue signee finished third at state in the 400-meter sprint and was the anchor on the Vikings’ 400-meter relay state qualifier as a sophomore.

Cole Raymond, Jr., LaPorte, distance

He qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run as a freshman and was poised for a breakout sophomore campaign. He’s also a two-time cross country state qualifier.

Christian Rios, Sr., Highland, throws

The aim will be a state title in the discus, where he finished seventh as a sophomore.

Myles Sisco, Sr., Portage, sprints

Sisco qualified for the state meet in the 200-meter dash and with the Indians’ 400-meter relay team as a sophomore in 2019.

Matthew Streeter, Sr., Chesterton, distance

Streeter ran the final leg for the Trojans state-qualfying 3,200-meter relay as a sophomore and was a cross country state qualifier in October.

Justin Van Prooyen, Sr., Illiana Christian, distance

The Vikings haven’t had a chance to compete in the postseason in Indiana. Van Prooyen figures to make the school’s first postseason run a long one.

