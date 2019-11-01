{{featured_button_text}}
Cheerleaders stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — In a game-changing sequence, Lafayette Jefferson quarterback Maximus Grimes dropped back for a potential Hail Mary on the last play of the first half. But as he planted to avoid Merrillville’s pass rush, he dropped to the ground with an apparent leg injury and let go of the ball.

Lineman Khris Walton scooped up the fumble and took it 55 yards to the end zone to give the Pirates a 14-6 halftime lead. After the play, Grimes remained on the ground and had to be carried off by medical staff.

Senior wide receiver and Northern Illinois recruit Jeremiah Howard continued his strong season with a 17-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to give Merrillville an early 7-0 lead. The Bronchos responded with a two-yard touchdown run from running back Marquis Munos but fumbled the extra point attempt.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.