Merrillville at Valparaiso football

Valparaiso's Peter Rodriguez, right, reacts with teammate Darius Schultz after running in a touchdown for the Pirates Friday in Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

VALPARAISO — The ball fell right into Khris Walton's hands, and Merrillville's senior defensive lineman took off for the end zone.

The shocking play shortly before halftime gave Times No. 2 Merrillville a 21-10 lead over No. 1 Valparaiso in a battle for Duneland Athletic Conference superiority. Vikings quarterback CJ Opperman had his arm hit, the ball popped up in the air, and Walton took it in for a 25-yard touchdown.

Merrillville struck first when quarterback Aahric Whitehead kept the ball and ran it in from six yards out. Valparaiso answered on a 68-yard burst from Tommy Burbee straight up the middle, and Liam Shepherd added a 30-yard field goal to make it 10-7 Vikings.

The Pirates retook the lead when Whitehead found Armani Glass on a slant, as Glass pivoted toward the sideline, spun out of a tackle and broke the plane for a 18-yard score. Merrillville will receive the ball to start the second half.

