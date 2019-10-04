VALPARAISO — The ball fell right into Khris Walton's hands, and Merrillville's senior defensive lineman took off for the end zone.
The shocking play shortly before halftime gave Times No. 2 Merrillville a 21-10 lead over No. 1 Valparaiso in a battle for Duneland Athletic Conference superiority. Vikings quarterback CJ Opperman had his arm hit, the ball popped up in the air, and Walton took it in for a 25-yard touchdown.
Merrillville struck first when quarterback Aahric Whitehead kept the ball and ran it in from six yards out. Valparaiso answered on a 68-yard burst from Tommy Burbee straight up the middle, and Liam Shepherd added a 30-yard field goal to make it 10-7 Vikings.
The Pirates retook the lead when Whitehead found Armani Glass on a slant, as Glass pivoted toward the sideline, spun out of a tackle and broke the plane for a 18-yard score. Merrillville will receive the ball to start the second half.