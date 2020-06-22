Merrillville's Davin Latiker aims to inspire with personal clothing line

"I had this mantra that I would say to him all of the time, 'God made, self built.' God created you, now you gotta build yourself, you gotta choose who you want to be in life," said Smith, who graduated from Merrillville in 2007. "He just took that and ran with it and created 'GodMade.' I'm super proud to see what it's become."

Smith also owns a clothing line — Master of Original, which was founded in 2012 — and Latiker said that was one of his main sources of inspiration. Seeing how Smith ran his company gave Latiker the confidence to bring his own vision to life.

"Coach Smith, he was kind of my mentor, he guided me through it," said Latiker, who made his first sale in January 2018. "Then one day he was like, 'Look, I can lead you there, but at a certain point, I need you to just take this into your own hands if you really want to do this.'"

Since that conversation more than two years ago, Latiker has gone from making a few T-shirts for himself and his friends to coordinating promotional videos for his latest releases. As his clothing line continues to grow, so does his attachment to it.

Latiker is obsessed with every detail from the initial idea to the final product. If he goes through the entire process and isn't satisfied, he'll start over.