Merrillville's Davin Latiker aims to inspire with personal clothing line

Davin Latiker doesn't believe in limits, boundaries or impossibilities.
Those things require doubt or fear, and he doesn't have much of either. The 2020 Merrillville graduate is supremely confident.
He has to be.
Otherwise, he wouldn't have been a three-year starter on the football team. He wouldn't be the Pirates' school record holder in the 60-meter hurdles. And he certainly wouldn't have created a clothing line in 2017.
"It basically just came from the heart and the mind," Latiker said. "Just wanting to have something of my own."
Latiker's clothing brand, "The GodMade Clothing," — which features T-shirts, hoodies, hats, socks and even face masks for the coronavirus pandemic — is meant to inspire those who wear it and whoever they may encounter. From his perspective, everyone has the opportunity to be great regardless of the obstacles they face because "God made you to fight anything you're up against."
That message is at the center of every piece Latiker designs. However, before he became the CEO of a copyrighted and trademarked business, he was just a curious student with a supportive teacher.
Kenny Smith, who is the Pirates defensive backs coach, teaches graphic arts at Merrillville. Latiker took his class as a sophomore and, although they already had a relationship through football, their collaboration away from the field took it to another level.
"I had this mantra that I would say to him all of the time, 'God made, self built.' God created you, now you gotta build yourself, you gotta choose who you want to be in life," said Smith, who graduated from Merrillville in 2007. "He just took that and ran with it and created 'GodMade.' I'm super proud to see what it's become."
Smith also owns a clothing line — Master of Original, which was founded in 2012 — and Latiker said that was one of his main sources of inspiration. Seeing how Smith ran his company gave Latiker the confidence to bring his own vision to life.
"Coach Smith, he was kind of my mentor, he guided me through it," said Latiker, who made his first sale in January 2018. "Then one day he was like, 'Look, I can lead you there, but at a certain point, I need you to just take this into your own hands if you really want to do this.'"
Since that conversation more than two years ago, Latiker has gone from making a few T-shirts for himself and his friends to coordinating promotional videos for his latest releases. As his clothing line continues to grow, so does his attachment to it.
Latiker is obsessed with every detail from the initial idea to the final product. If he goes through the entire process and isn't satisfied, he'll start over.
His prep career received the same dedication.
When the Merrillville football squad went 1-9 during Latiker's sophomore year, he didn't give up on himself, his teammates or his coaches. Instead, Latiker stayed committed to the program and helped the Pirates claw their way from a last place finish in the Duneland Athletic Conference in 2017 to their seventh regional championship and a semistate appearance in 2019.
Pirates coach Brad Seiss doesn't think the team's resurgence would have been possible without Latiker, who totaled 55 tackles as a starting safety last year.
"He was definitely a perfectionist," Seiss said. "He always asked a lot of questions and always wanted confirmation on what his responsibilities were at the position or positions that he played. ... When you look at him, he did things the right way."
Merrillville track coach Patrick Coffey also praised his former star for his diligence, especially when it came to the often tedious and minute aspects of hurdling.
"He was very meticulous. ... He would go home and study stuff and look at a bunch of tape," Coffey said. "We record everything, every practice. We critiqued stuff, looked at races, talked about the wind, talked about the temperature outside and we would get very detailed. He did a lot of studying on the sport.
"He wanted to be the best."
During his junior track season, Latiker set the program record in the 60 hurdles (8.26 seconds). He also recorded the sixth-fastest 110 hurdles (14.55 seconds) in Pirates history and qualified for state in that event.
This year, Coffey was confident that Latiker had a shot at clinching DAC, sectional and regional titles in the 110 hurdles, which would have ensured another trip to Bloomington for the state meet. After failing to make it out of the preliminaries last season at state, Coffey added that Latiker had the potential to earn a spot on the podium and an Indiana All-Star selection in his second appearance.
Unfortunately, that second chance never came.
Merrillville only participated in one indoor track meet before the IHSAA canceled springs sports on April 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, Latiker was devastated just like countless other athletes. But in the months since then he's been able to make peace with the deflating end to his senior year.
"I feel like this situation is what I needed to grow mentally — maybe for some reason that I don't fully understand right now," Latiker said. "There will always be a hurt and curiosity in my heart about, 'What if?' But I just feel like I just need to take that passion and effort and apply it to whatever I do in life."
Latiker plans to continue his track career in college and has been in contact with coaches at Tennessee State, Drake, Grand Valley State and Jackson State. As he weighs what school is best for his academic and athletic endeavors, Latiker said his clothing line will also be a factor in his decision.
He aspires to expand "The GodMade Clothing" to a market outside of the Region, but vowed to never forget where his business his started.
"I just want to create something timeless," Latiker said. "I don't want to be ahead of my time, but I just want to be stuck in the present enough where I can affect the people that are meant to be affected. I want past classes and future classes at Merrillville to be like, 'The guy that made "GodMade" made it right here.'"
