Merrillville's JoJo Johnson spurns Northern Illinois for Cincinnati

The Bearcats are coming off an 11-3 season and 38-6 win over Boston College in the Ticketmaster Birmingham Bowl, while the Huskies finished 5-7 last year and haven’t won a bowl game since 2011. With the addition of Johnson, Cincinnati has the No. 1 recruiting class in the AAC for the Class of 2021 and the No. 18 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.com.

Johnson, a three-star recruit, is also rated as the No. 15 prospect in Indiana and the No. 90 athlete, or utility player, in the nation. According to 247Sports.com, the only Region junior ranked higher than Johnson is Valparaiso’s star defensive end Cooper Jones, who verbally committed to Indiana on April 2.

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss believes Johnson’s versatility is what garnered the attention of Division I programs. The junior was been recruited as a wide receiver and a defensive back, and Cincinnati would like to see him perform as the latter.

“Obviously, he makes the most impact in a high school game as a receiver, but he has played on both sides of the ball, and his film is very good as a (cornerback). Those guys are really, really hard to find,” Seiss said. “If you put that in with his size, he turns into a pretty big corner with good skills, good feet and the ability to have good ball skills and create turnovers and all of that. So it’s a good position for him.”