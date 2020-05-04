You are the owner of this article.
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson spurns Northern Illinois for Cincinnati
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Merrillville's JoJo Johnson spurns Northern Illinois for Cincinnati

Morton at EC Central football (Cincinnati)

Merrillville junior JoJo Johnson, who spent his first three prep seasons at Morton, will continue his football career at Cincinnati. He verbally committed to the Bearcats on Friday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

JoJo Johnson needed more time to review his options.

“I didn’t think I made the decision with an open mind,” he said. “I was making the decision based off of emotion and not really thinking about it.”

The Merrillville junior, who spent his first three prep seasons at Morton, verbally committed to Northern Illinois on March 2. He chose the Huskies just hours after visiting their campus, and Johnson admits that his excitement swayed his judgment.

When the euphoric feeling of the trip finally wore off, so did his assuredness.

Johnson eventually decommitted from Northern Illinois on March 18 and reopened his recruitment. A few more Division I programs swooped in with scholarship offers. However, it was Cincinnati — which had already established a relationship with Johnson over several months — that received a verbal commitment Friday from one of the Region’s top playmakers.

“It was just the way the coaches interact with me,” said Johnson, who has been to the Bearcats’ campus four times. “I like the city, the players and the way they do things in the weight room. And I went to a game, and I like the fan base a lot. … It was different, and they were consistent with communication and showed me a lot of interest, so that’s why I chose them.”

Northern Illinois offered Johnson a scholarship on Sept. 25, 2019, and Cincinnati followed suit on Oct. 21. Since then, both schools have weighed heavily on the junior’s mind. But this time around, Johnson said a more thorough decision-making process helped him realize that joining the American Athletic Conference rather than the Mid-American Conference would be the best move for the next stage of his career.

The Bearcats are coming off an 11-3 season and 38-6 win over Boston College in the Ticketmaster Birmingham Bowl, while the Huskies finished 5-7 last year and haven’t won a bowl game since 2011. With the addition of Johnson, Cincinnati has the No. 1 recruiting class in the AAC for the Class of 2021 and the No. 18 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.com.

Johnson, a three-star recruit, is also rated as the No. 15 prospect in Indiana and the No. 90 athlete, or utility player, in the nation. According to 247Sports.com, the only Region junior ranked higher than Johnson is Valparaiso’s star defensive end Cooper Jones, who verbally committed to Indiana on April 2.

Merrillville youngster already feeling the draw to college football

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss believes Johnson’s versatility is what garnered the attention of Division I programs. The junior was been recruited as a wide receiver and a defensive back, and Cincinnati would like to see him perform as the latter.

“Obviously, he makes the most impact in a high school game as a receiver, but he has played on both sides of the ball, and his film is very good as a (cornerback). Those guys are really, really hard to find,” Seiss said. “If you put that in with his size, he turns into a pretty big corner with good skills, good feet and the ability to have good ball skills and create turnovers and all of that. So it’s a good position for him.”

Johnson stands 5 foot 11 and weighs 170 pounds, and he has excelled in a variety of roles throughout his prep career. Last year during Morton’s 8-2 campaign, Johnson totaled 19 receptions for 286 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 43 carries for 423 yards and nine scores. He also notched eight tackles and tied for the team high with six interceptions, highlighted by two pick-sixes.

Former Morton coach Sean Kinsey, who coached Johnson for the first three years of his high school career, thinks Johnson will thrive as a defensive back in college. The junior helped anchor a Governors defense that allowed just 10 points per game and registered three shutouts last season.

Besides Johnson’s supreme talent, another advantage Kinsey pointed out in the junior’s development is the guidance he’s received from his father, Henry Johnson Jr. During the 2019 season, Henry Johnson served as Morton’s defensive coordinator.

“At the end of the day, he’s been raised to be a football player,” said Kinsey, who is now the dean of students at Hammond. “His dad being defensive coordinator, there were days when I could keep him on offense and make sure we had his full package to make sure he knew what he needed to do offensively, and then his dad could do the (defensive) game plan from home watching tape with him. So from a mental standpoint, he’s always understood the game and been around the game.”

JoJo Johnson said he transferred to Merrillville in January due to a “family situation,” and he looks forward to his last year of high school football. Normally, the junior would be gearing up for his final prep campaign alongside his new teammates, but the coronavirus pandemic has put nearly the entire sports world on hold.

While he waits and hopes for a senior season, JoJo Johnson has been working out on his own to stay in shape. The junior has also had more time to reflect, and he wishes that his grandfather, Henry Johnson Sr., was here to see him reach his latest milestone.

“He died two years ago, May 2,” JoJo Johnson said. “(My commitment) is a tribute to him. He was like my biggest fan, and he always watched my videos nonstop. I know he’s very proud of me, and he knew I would be good (in football) ever since I was a young kid.”

Related to this story

