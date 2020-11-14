Ryleigh Grott aims for a strong finish to basketball career

Ryleigh Grott admits that she has been a bit out of place in her basketball career.

The Marquette senior is a volleyball-first post player who spent the first two years of her career doing everything she could in practice to slow down stars Emma and Sophia Nolan. When the Nolan twins departed for St. John’s with two state titles in tow, Grott suddenly found herself as one of the key players on the team.

“Last year was really a big learning year for me,” Grott said. “It was the first time that I would play in all four quarters. Before that I’d get a couple of minutes or a couple of seconds. I don’t know if it was so much pressure, but everyone was looking to me. That was a different feeling.”

Grott is used to the spotlight, but generally that comes on the volleyball court. The 5-foot-11 middle hitter viewed both sports equally at the beginning of her high school career, but really fell in love with volleyball over the last two years. She started playing club volleyball and hopes to continue playing in college.

That said, she still has a desire to succeed on the basketball court and she brings the same fire regardless of which net she’s trying to defend. Grott averaged 10.2 points and 10.5 rebounds as a junior.