Ryleigh Grott aims for a strong finish to basketball career
GIRLS BASKETBALL | OTHERS PREVIEW

Ryleigh Grott aims for a strong finish to basketball career

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette

Marquette’s Ryleigh Grott is ready to emerge as a senior after her first full season as a starter last season.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

Ryleigh Grott admits that she has been a bit out of place in her basketball career.

The Marquette senior is a volleyball-first post player who spent the first two years of her career doing everything she could in practice to slow down stars Emma and Sophia Nolan. When the Nolan twins departed for St. John’s with two state titles in tow, Grott suddenly found herself as one of the key players on the team.

“Last year was really a big learning year for me,” Grott said. “It was the first time that I would play in all four quarters. Before that I’d get a couple of minutes or a couple of seconds. I don’t know if it was so much pressure, but everyone was looking to me. That was a different feeling.”

Grott is used to the spotlight, but generally that comes on the volleyball court. The 5-foot-11 middle hitter viewed both sports equally at the beginning of her high school career, but really fell in love with volleyball over the last two years. She started playing club volleyball and hopes to continue playing in college.

That said, she still has a desire to succeed on the basketball court and she brings the same fire regardless of which net she’s trying to defend. Grott averaged 10.2 points and 10.5 rebounds as a junior.

“I’m really competitive,” Grott said. “You shouldn’t go out for a sport if you’re not going to give it your all. I work my hardest to be the best basketball player that I can be.”

Marquette coach Katie Collignon loves that approach from Grott. Collignon, who approaches even the most basic tasks with a competitive fire, is eager to see how Grott can continue to grow from the experience of a full season of varsity playing time last year.

“She took a big step forward in volleyball last year and you can see that she is now more competitive,” Collignon said. “She is bringing that same energy to basketball. It doesn’t look like she’s missed a beat. She’ll be a big focal point for us and you can see that growth and maturity.”

If emerging from the shadow of the Nolan twins was a challenge last year, navigating the obstacle of COVID-19 has been a challenge this season. The Blazers were able to spend a few practices together until the program was shut down for two weeks and they’ve just now returned to the court.

Grott is done looking in the rearview mirror when it comes to her approach to the game and she’s ready to close out her basketball career with a strong senior campaign.

“I’m definitely more comfortable this season,” Grott said. “I know what it’s going to be like. I know how to play the game more and I know what to expect. Now I can start working on the little things I need to do as a post player. This year is completely different from last season, mainly because I know what to do now.”

Grott will also serve as a senior leader to a younger crop of Marquette players who are looking to lead the program back to the deep postseason runs that the team delivered during Collignon’s first three years at the helm.

“Our girls now know what it takes to get to that level,” Collignon said. “Maybe last year was a little bit of a rebuilding year, but that shadow (of winning back-to-back state titles) is gone now. We’re introducing new kids and they’ll work to get back to winning in the postseason.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

