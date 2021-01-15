Michigan City pauses boys season due to COVID-19

Michigan City has halted its boys basketball season due to COVID-19.

Wolves boys basketball coach Tom Wells confirmed the stoppage to The Times on Friday.

"We've got some exposure, and we're doing some (contact) tracing," Wells said. "We've got some test results that are pending, so we're just going to err on the side of caution."

Michigan City was slated to host Valparaiso in a highly-anticipated Duneland Athletic Conference game Friday, but Wells said that contest has been postponed. He could not say for certain when his team would be able to resume its campaign.

"Everything right now depends on those test results," Wells said.

With the addition of Michigan City, at least 22 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus issues in their respective programs.

The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville, Wheeler and Whiting.