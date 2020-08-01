Michigan City star Trinity Thompson verbally commits to Northern Kentucky

Thompson also recognized Calumet boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson, who she affectionately calls her “uncle” because of his close relationship with her and her family. Nelson has worked with Thompson regularly over the years and has witnessed her rise to Region stardom firsthand.

Although he couldn’t make it to Thompson’s party Saturday, Nelson felt honored that his “niece” still acknowledged him as she took another step forward in her career.

“I can’t wait to be able to grab some gear and support her and get down to Northern Kentucky and watch her play her first college game,” Nelson said. “We really put some sweat in these gyms. … I don’t ever ask her to mention me in stuff, but for her to be selfless in her moment and think of others, that’s what it’s all about.”

Now that Thompson has made her college decision, she plans to cap off her prep career with the Wolves in memorable fashion. The Region standout has her eyes set on breaking the program record in rebounds, earning a Girls Indiana All-Star nod and leading Michigan City to its first sectional title since 2012.

However, while in the midst of pursuing those lofty goals, Thompson also emphasized the importance of leaving a positive impact on her peers.