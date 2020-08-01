Michigan City star Trinity Thompson verbally commits to Northern Kentucky

Even when Trinity Thompson was ready to make the biggest decision of her basketball career, the Michigan City star refused to monopolize the spotlight.
It’s just not in her nature.
She wanted all of family, friends, teammates and coaches to feel included in her latest milestone because from her perspective, having the opportunity to compete in college wouldn’t be possible without them. So before she shared her verbal commitment via social media, Thompson first shared it with her inner circle during a small gathering Saturday at her great-grandfather's church in Gary.
When she finally revealed that Northern Kentucky was her choice, the cheers from loved ones were hardly suppressed by their face masks.
“Everybody that’s here has played a big part in my journey, so it’s only right that they know where I’m going to take it next so they can keep on supporting,” Thompson said. “The love that they show is very unconditional and amazing. Just having them here and seeing their excitement, that’s what keeps me going.”
Thompson held scholarship offers from a number of Division I programs, including Indiana State, IUPUI, Murray State and Western Michigan. In fact, Northern Kentucky was actually the last Division I school to join her list of suitors, but it didn’t take long for the Norse to gain ground in Thompson’s recruitment.
The 6-foot forward said her choice came down to Northern Kentucky and Murray State, both Kentucky-based programs. What ultimately gave the Norse the edge over the Racers? Their concerted effort to make Thompson feel welcome not only as an athlete but more importantly as a person.
“Education-wise, the coaches, the campus, I really fell in love with it,” Thompson said. “The team is very, very nice. Even though I won’t be able to play with all of them, I already know the entire team and the entire coaching staff. It was more of an at-home feeling that I got from them.”
Before announcing her decision, Thompson gave a short speech and thanked several people in attendance including, Michigan City girls basketball coach Mike Megyese and varsity assistant coach David Smoot. Megyese commended Thompson for never boasting about her recruitment but added that she clearly deserved the attention.
Last season, Thompson dominated the Region on her way to a 2020 Girls Indiana Junior All-Star selection. She averaged 20.0 points and 15.8 rebounds per game, highlighted by career highs of 37 points and 28 rebounds in a road win against Illiana Christian on Nov. 13.
“She’s never going to sit there and rest on her laurels,” Megyese said. “She goes out and gets 20 (points) and 15 (rebounds), but still says, ‘I have more to work on.’ I think that continuous drive for excellence is what keeps her humble.”
Thompson also recognized Calumet boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson, who she affectionately calls her “uncle” because of his close relationship with her and her family. Nelson has worked with Thompson regularly over the years and has witnessed her rise to Region stardom firsthand.
Although he couldn’t make it to Thompson’s party Saturday, Nelson felt honored that his “niece” still acknowledged him as she took another step forward in her career.
“I can’t wait to be able to grab some gear and support her and get down to Northern Kentucky and watch her play her first college game,” Nelson said. “We really put some sweat in these gyms. … I don’t ever ask her to mention me in stuff, but for her to be selfless in her moment and think of others, that’s what it’s all about.”
Now that Thompson has made her college decision, she plans to cap off her prep career with the Wolves in memorable fashion. The Region standout has her eyes set on breaking the program record in rebounds, earning a Girls Indiana All-Star nod and leading Michigan City to its first sectional title since 2012.
However, while in the midst of pursuing those lofty goals, Thompson also emphasized the importance of leaving a positive impact on her peers.
“Of course I have to better myself as player so I can get ready for the college level, but I’m more so focused on bettering my teammates so I have someone to pass the torch to next year,” Thompson said. “We’re graduating five seniors, so my goal this year is to get everyone mentally prepared and physically prepared to step up and just making sure they believe that they can do it.”
Gallery: Girls basketball 4A sectional - Chesterton vs. Michigan City
