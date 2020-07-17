Michigan City suspends activities due to positive COVID-19 test; IHSAA remains optimistic for on-time start

Phase 3 of the IDOE's prep sports resumption guidelines begins Aug. 15, which could be the first day of competition in Indiana since the gymnastics state finals on March 14. Neidig is optimistic that the IHSAA will be able to stick to that timeline, with football games starting up Aug. 21.

He also said that if an IHSAA school were to move to full on e-learning for the entire 2020-21 school year, its student-athletes would still be able to compete.

"We've heard all of the rumors and suggestions, and you know what? It's a good thing because it shows us how important sports are. It shows us how much people want us to get back to it," Neidig said. "We constantly study a multitude of ideas on how to return about 'What if we did this?' and 'What if we did that?' But right now we really feel that the best path for us is the traditional schedule."