Michigan City suspends activities due to positive COVID-19 test; IHSAA remains optimistic for on-time start

The coronavirus pandemic has caused yet another Region school to suspend prep sports activities.
This time, it's Michigan City.
The school announced Thursday afternoon that it would be pausing team practices and workouts after one of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement shared via Michigan City's athletics website, "the student has not been in attendance at any high school conditioning sessions since (July 9)."
Which sport the athlete may have participated in was not disclosed.
"It's concerning," Wolves athletic director Craig Shaman said. "Our first concern was for that student's health and safety, our other student-athletes' health and safety and our community's health and safety."
Shaman was notified of the positive case Thursday, which led Michigan City Area Schools to temporarily shut down prep sports activities at its lone high school.
Michigan City will resume team workouts and practices July 27. However, when the teams return, the school plans to equip them with an updated list of coronavirus guidelines, which will be released next week.
"The student-athlete who tested positive has been away for over a week already, so as far as them observing a 14-day quarantine, we're already eight or nine days into that," Shaman said. "That's the main reason why the (suspension) wasn't two weeks from (Thursday)."
In addition to Michigan City, the School City of Hammond — which includes Morton, Hammond, Clark and Gavit — Boone Grove, EC Central, Portage, Calumet and River Forest have all halted their team activities.
The School City of Hammond and the School City of East Chicago will have school board meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to decide when their teams can come together again. Portage, Calumet and Boone Grove have suspended prep sports "until further notice."
River Forest initially planned to resume team activities Monday but changed course Friday via Twitter.
"River Forest has extended the athletic shutdown of all sports through next week," the school tweeted. "As of right now schools can resume practice on July 27. (We) will be sure to keep up you updated if anything changes."
Schools outside of Northwest Indiana have also suspended team workouts and practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Fishers and North Central (Indianapolis).
The Indianapolis Star reported July 9 that one Fishers football player tested positive for COVID-19, causing the program to shut down its activities for the rest of the week. Since then, the team has resumed workouts while that player and the athletes he shared a small group with remain in quarantine.
North Central has not shared a possible restart date, as the Washington Township school board has decided to start the 2020-21 school year online.
UPDATE: Portage suspends all athletic activities 'out of an abundance of caution' amid COVID-19 pandemic
Even though some schools around the state were unable to complete Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to resume prep sports, IHSAA assistant commissioner Paul Neidig, who takes over as commissioner Aug. 1, has not been discouraged.
"We knew when we got back in contact with our kids for the first time on (July) 6 and after doing daily checks on the health of our student-athletes that we would find some positive cases," Neidig said. "A lot of our kids are getting more attention than they've been getting now that they're back in touch with our school personnel, and we fully expected to have some positive cases, some symptomatic individuals and even some programs shutdown or quarantined for a period of time."
According to highschoolfootballamerica.com, 12 states — Arizona, Hawaii, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia — have pushed back the start of their prep football seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In Texas, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools also pushed back its season but the largest governing body — University Interscholastic League — has not made any changes.
Neidig said the IHSAA does not intend to follow suit.
Phase 3 of the IDOE's prep sports resumption guidelines begins Aug. 15, which could be the first day of competition in Indiana since the gymnastics state finals on March 14. Neidig is optimistic that the IHSAA will be able to stick to that timeline, with football games starting up Aug. 21.
He also said that if an IHSAA school were to move to full on e-learning for the entire 2020-21 school year, its student-athletes would still be able to compete.
"We've heard all of the rumors and suggestions, and you know what? It's a good thing because it shows us how important sports are. It shows us how much people want us to get back to it," Neidig said. "We constantly study a multitude of ideas on how to return about 'What if we did this?' and 'What if we did that?' But right now we really feel that the best path for us is the traditional schedule."
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Gallery: Warsaw at Michigan City football
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.