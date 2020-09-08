Michigan City suspends football due to positive COVID-19 test; schools retooling schedules

"We plan on playing LaPorte (on the road) Friday," Hamstra said.

Michigan City, which is 2-1 on the season, was supposed to host Valparaiso on Friday in Week 4 before facing Merrillville on the road in Week 5. Since both of those Duneland Athletic Conference games now have been scrapped, the Vikings and Pirates are trying to retool their schedules.

Valparaiso already has missed one game this season. Griffith canceled its first two games of the year, including its road matchup against the Vikings in Week 2, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are actively looking for another team to play and will let the fans know as soon as we can," the Valparaiso athletic department tweeted.

Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss confirmed in a text message to The Times that his program is searching for a replacement opponent, too.

In addition to those two games, Michigan City also will have to miss at least a third straight conference game at home against Lake Central in Week 6.

Per the IHSAA bylaws, if a student-athlete misses 10 consecutive days of practice, he is required to complete six practices on "six separate days" before he is eligible to participate in formal competition again.