Bill Hahn and Phil Freese were standing in the hallway at Michigan City Rogers High School during the 1971-72 school year.
A tall kid walked by the basketball coaches without looking.
Hahn, in his first year as head coach, asked the youngster a question.
"Hey, why didn't you come out for the basketball team?" Hahn asked.
"Because I'm not any good," the lad said.
"Well, I'm the head coach and why don't you let me make the call on that," Hahn retorted.
Freese, a longtime assistant coach at Rogers, said the young man worked hard and became an all-conference player his senior year and earned a college scholarship, all because Hahn knew how to see talent and build a program.
"The first year Rogers had a team, we practiced at an elementary school that has two baskets," Freese said. "Elston had all the talent and we had their castoffs. But Bill got it going in a big way."
Hahn died on Friday at the age of 77. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee won five sectionals and one regional at Rogers, coaching there until 1982. He then joined the staff at Ball State and helped lead the Cardinals to the NCAA tournament in 1985.
Hahn had 246 wins at the high-school level, also coaching at Eastern Greene, Mississinewa and Muncie South.
"For 64 years we've been friends," Freese said. "It's hard to lose someone like this."
Brian Vukadinovich was a young coach at Westville High School in the 1970s. In camps and competition, he met Hahn.
"We became great friends," Vukadinovich said on Saturday. "He was a great coach, a great guy. He knew a ton about the game of basketball and he was an even greater human being."
Vukadinovich and the rest of Northwest Indiana's basketball community was saddened to hear of Hahn's death.
From '71 through 1982 Hahn coached two Indiana Mr. Basketball honorees -- Dan Palombizio and Delray Brooks.
Hahn played at Elston, where he won two sectional championships under coach Doug Adams. He then left for Drake University where he was a three-year starter.
Freese said that Hahn was a friend of former Calumet coach Carl Traicoff, who was fiery and loud and demonstrative, just like Hahn was.
Such color was common in that area of Hoosier Hysteria.
"Bill was a perfectionist," Freese said. "He stressed doing things the right way. He would tell the players what they were doing wrong so they would correct it. He forgot more about basketball than I'll ever know.
"He was a competitor. If we were playing euchre, he would get mad if he lost because he always wanted to win."