Life moves fast for a high school senior and Hannah Noveroske’s last several days have been no exception.
The Michigan City product was set to continue her basketball career at Xavier after she committed in February of 2018 and ultimately signed last November.
Those plans were suddenly upended when Xavier coach Brian Neal stepped down at the end of the 2018-19 season, leading to Noveroske to reconsider her options after speaking with new Xavier coach Melanie Moore.
Noveroske reopened her recruitment within the last 10 days and immediately heard from several schools. One stood out and Noveroske visited Indiana earlier this week, verbally committed to the Hoosiers on Thursday and officially signed on Friday.
“Everything moves really fast,” Noveroske said. “It’s so exciting to be able to represent Indiana.”
Noveroske averaged 21.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.5 blocks while leading the Wolves to their first 20-win campaign in 10 years this season. The Times First Team All-Area selection was also named an Indiana All-Star this season where she will team up with future Indiana teammates Jorie Allen (Bedford North Lawrence) and Shaila Beeler (Warren Central).
The Hoosiers advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season.
“I know a lot of the players there and I’m really excited to play with them,” Noveroske said. “A couple of them have reached out to me this week. Surprisingly, I had only been to IU twice (before this week).”
Noveroske has no regrets about moving on from Xavier after Neal stepped down on March 10. Moore was introduced in early April and Noveroske talked with the new coach before she was granted her release from the National Letter of Intent that she signed last November.
“The process was nerve-wracking, but things workout like this for a reason,” Noveroske said. “It was just like when I tore my ACL. I put my trust in God and I know things are going to work out.”
Noveroske will go back to Bloomington on May 31 for a one-day orientation before competing with the Indiana All-Stars in early June. The Michigan City all-time leading scorer will then move to Indiana for summer workouts in mid-June.