Big picture: Dominick Jones hit Isaiah Stanback for an 11-yard touchdown on the final play of overtime to cap off an instant classic as Homewood-Flossmoor defeated Times No. 1 Michigan City 33-30 on Friday night in Michigan City. The Wolves rallied from a two-score deficit in the second half to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. Michigan City took a 30-27 lead, its first of the game, when Riley Shreve connected on a 21-yard field goal in overtime.
Turning point: Homewood-Flossmoor coach Craig Buzea rolled the dice on 4th-and-11 in overtime. Needing a field goal to extend the game to a second overtime or a touchdown to win, the former Portage and Michigan City coached called for Jones to roll out on a pass play. The junior quarterback bought time with his feet before hitting Stanback right on the goal line, setting off a wild celebration on the Homewood-Flossmoor sideline.
Michigan City player of the game: Senior receiver Zennon Wilhelm - He had three catches for 73 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown that helped tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. Wilhelm caught a back shoulder pass from Michigan City quarterback Bryce Hayman and spun away from his defender before tip-toeing up the sideline to bring the Wolves within 27-25. Hayman hit Justin Wozniak on the ensuing two-point conversion.
Quote: "These guys are consoling me after the game. They know what this was. How do you not want to go to work for that group? They're going to get 150 percent of me," Michigan City coach Phil Mason.
Beyond the box score: Michigan City's special teams dominated the game on Friday night as Lyric McFarrin had a 50-yard touchdown return and Shreve continually pinned Homewood-Flossmoor deep in its own territory when punting.
Up next: Michigan City (1-1) at Chesterton (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday.